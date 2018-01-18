Radio logs for Jan. 18
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Jan. 17
5:49 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Medical.
7:51 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
7:53 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
7:56 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
8:01 a.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Complaint.
9:16 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Assistance.
9:29 a.m. Allison Street; Traffic incident.
11:06 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Medical.
11:20 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Suspicious subject.
11:57 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
12:02 p.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Complaint.
12:08 p.m. 3000 block of Lesley Drive; Alarm.
12:23 p.m. Walnut Drive; Suspicious subject.
12:26 p.m. Roderick Street; Suspicious subject.
12:58 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
1:39 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest .
2:14 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
2:34 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.
2:51 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Crash.
4:31 p.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
5:31 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
6:03 p.m. Levee Road; Remove subject.
8:06 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Animal complaint.
8:38 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
9 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
11:07 p.m. 100 block of First Street; Suspicious subject.
Thursday, Jan. 18
4:33 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Fire.