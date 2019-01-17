Radio logs for Jan. 17

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

7:31 a.m. La. 70 and Fig Street; Vehicle accident.

7:48 a.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.

9:40 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Vehicle accident.

9:46 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Hang up call.

10:35 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.

10:49 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Criminal damage.

11:19 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.

1 p.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Assistance.

1:27 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

1:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:21 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Animal complaint.

2:41 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Reckless driving.

2:46 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

2:55 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:57 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:09 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Welfare concern.

4:31 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Follow up.

4:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

5:19 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

5:33 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Reckless driver.

6:29 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Stand by.

6:32 p.m. Egle Street; Disturbance.

6:32 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Lost and found.

6:50 p.m. La. 182 and Redwood Street; Stalled vehicle.

8:16 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.

8:38 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

8:56 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.

9:12 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

10:01 p.m. Dale Street; Complaint.

10:58 p.m. Levee Road and Elm Street; Suspicious subjects.