Radio logs for Jan. 17
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
7:31 a.m. La. 70 and Fig Street; Vehicle accident.
7:48 a.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.
9:40 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Vehicle accident.
9:46 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Hang up call.
10:35 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.
10:49 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Criminal damage.
11:19 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.
1 p.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Assistance.
1:27 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.
1:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:21 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Animal complaint.
2:41 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Reckless driving.
2:46 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Theft.
2:55 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:57 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
4:09 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Welfare concern.
4:31 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Follow up.
4:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
5:19 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
5:33 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Reckless driver.
6:29 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Stand by.
6:32 p.m. Egle Street; Disturbance.
6:32 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Lost and found.
6:50 p.m. La. 182 and Redwood Street; Stalled vehicle.
8:16 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.
8:38 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.
8:56 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.
9:12 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
10:01 p.m. Dale Street; Complaint.
10:58 p.m. Levee Road and Elm Street; Suspicious subjects.