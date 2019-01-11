Radio logs for Jan. 11
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Jan. 10
6:39 a.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Reckless driving.
6:57 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Medical.
8:36 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
11:16 a.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
12:55 p.m. Martin Luther King and Victor II boulevads ; Accident.
1:34 p.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Theft.
3:05 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
3:57 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
5:54 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up call.
6:03 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Phone harassment.
6:32 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
7:01 p.m. General McArthur Street and Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.
7:13 p.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Complaint.
7:34 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
8:40 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
9:55 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
10:15 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
10:30 p.m. Second Street and Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
11:32 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
Friday, Jan. 11
1:22 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.