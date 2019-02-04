Radio logs for Feb. 4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Feb. 1

6:12 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Traffic incident.

8:12 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

8:41 a.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Road; Suspicious vehicle.

9:08 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

10:10 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

11:04 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.

11:05 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Traffic incident.

11:13 a.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Medical.

11:15 a.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Complaint.

12:02 p.m. 200 block of First Street; Medical.

12:21 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.

2:22 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

3:56 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Suspicious person.

6:38 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Suspicious person.

6:49 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

7:18 p.m. Marguerite and Seventh streets; Suspicious person.

8:45 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Suspicious person.

9:50 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

9:52 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Assistance.

9:58 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

10:48 p.m. La. 182 East; Stalled vehicle.

Saturday, Feb. 2

12:39 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious person.

6:31 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

6:50 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:50 a.m. 200 block of Second Street; Suspicious activity.

9:38 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Medical.

10:52 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Loud music.

10:53 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

11:26 a.m. Veterans Boulevard; Traffic incident.

12:17 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.

1:24 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

2:10 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Reckless driving.

2:16 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Theft.

2:25 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:52 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Harassment.

3:28 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

3:58 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

3:59 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

4:56 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

6:08 p.m. La. 182 East Old Bridge; Traffic incident.

6:24 p.m. U.S. 90 West Brashear Exit; Traffic incident.

7:07 p.m. U.S. 90 West Martin Luther King Exit; Reckless driver.

7:11 p.m. Second and Onstead streets; Officer stand by.

7:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

8:37 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

8:46 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.

10:32 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Suspicious person.

10:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical emergency.

10:52 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

Sunday, Feb. 3

12:27 a.m. 6200 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.

1:02 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Disturbance.

2:26 a.m. Terrebonne and Egle streets; Suspicious person.

6:30 a.m. 2400 block of McDermott Drive; Medical.

7:51 a.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Medical.

9:35 a.m. 1000 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.

10:30 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

12:10 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

12:54 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Vehicle accident.

1:02 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

1:51 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Traffic incident.

2:11 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Traffic incident.

3:06 p.m. Eighth Street; Traffic incident.

3:15 p.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; Hang up call.

3:18 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Noise complaint.

3:42 p.m. Spruce and Maple streets; Complaint.

4:02 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:39 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious person.

5:15 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

6:04 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

8:04 p.m. 300 block of Cardinal Street; Hit and run.

8:37 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Officer stand by.

9:25 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.

10:42 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

10:51 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.

Monday, Feb. 4

12:11 a.m. Sixth and Hilda streets; Reckless driver.