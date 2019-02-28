Radio logs for Feb. 28

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

7:01 a.m. Barrow and Third streets; Crash.

7:10 a.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Theft.

7:24 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Juvenile problem.

9:43 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Warrant.

1:03 p.m. La. 70 and Brashear Avenue; Crash.

1:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

1:29 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Burglary.

1:45 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

2:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:51 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Crash.

3:00 p.m. Federal Avenue and Terrebonne Street; Arrest.

4:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:27 p.m. 800 block of Front Street ; Alarm.

7:01 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Theft.

7:40 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Arrest.

9:11 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street ; Remove subject.

9:36 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Welfare check.

11:39 p.m. 700 block of Louisiana Street; Communication complaint.

Thursday, Feb. 28

12:31 a.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 Junction ; Stalled vehicle.

4:09 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street ; Investigation.