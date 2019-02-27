Radio logs for Feb. 27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
6:18 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.
8:27 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
9:49 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Assistance.
10:42 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
10:47 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Officer stand by.
12:11 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Myrtle Street; Stalled vehicle.
12:38 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Complaint.
12:49 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
1:08 p.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Frequent patrols.
1:14 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
2:30 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Complaint.
5:46 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Shoplifters.
6:53 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Complaint.
7:03 p.m. Sixth and South Everett streets; Juvenile problems.
8:29 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Medical emergency.
10:39 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
1:18 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
1:23 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.
2:12 a.m. 7600 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.
3:14 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.