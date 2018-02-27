Radio logs for Feb. 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 26

8:04 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

8:31 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.

8:48 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

9:26 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up.

10:34 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

10:36 a.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Animal complaint.

11:24 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Crash.

11:28 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious subject.

12:01 p.m. 800 block of Hickory Street; Complaint.

1:06 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Theft.

2:22 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

2:34 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

3:30 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Traffic complaint.

5:15 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Narcotics complaint.

5:41 p.m. Fifth and Kentucky streets; Disturbance.

5:51 p.m. 1200 block of Kenneth Street; Alarm.

6:37 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

6:39 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

6:56 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

7:15 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Animal complaint.

7:53 p.m. La. 182 East; Traffic incident.

8:13 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Medical emergency.

8:13 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

8:31 p.m. 8000 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.

10:15 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

10:35 p.m. 1500 block of Nevada Street; Theft.

10:49 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Welfare check.

11:18 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

12:22 a.m. 100 block of Brownell Street; Alarm.

1:05 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Complaint.

3:52 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.

5:32 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.