Radio logs for Feb. 27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Feb. 26
8:04 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
8:31 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.
8:48 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.
9:26 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up.
10:34 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
10:36 a.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Animal complaint.
11:24 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Crash.
11:28 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious subject.
12:01 p.m. 800 block of Hickory Street; Complaint.
1:06 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Theft.
2:22 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
2:34 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
3:30 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Traffic complaint.
5:15 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Narcotics complaint.
5:41 p.m. Fifth and Kentucky streets; Disturbance.
5:51 p.m. 1200 block of Kenneth Street; Alarm.
6:37 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
6:39 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
6:56 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.
7:15 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Animal complaint.
7:53 p.m. La. 182 East; Traffic incident.
8:13 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Medical emergency.
8:13 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.
8:31 p.m. 8000 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.
10:15 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.
10:35 p.m. 1500 block of Nevada Street; Theft.
10:49 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Welfare check.
11:18 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
Tuesday, Feb. 27
12:22 a.m. 100 block of Brownell Street; Alarm.
1:05 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Complaint.
3:52 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.
5:32 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.