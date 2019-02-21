Radio logs for Feb. 21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

6:23 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Removal of subject.

8:08 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Hang up call.

8:58 a.m. Victor II off of Martin Luther King boulevards; Stalled vehicle.

9:31 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Building check.

11:23 a.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Assistance.

11:59 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Vehicle burglary.

12:37 p.m. Fifth and Everett streets; Complaint.

1:43 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

2:05 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Vehicle accident.

2:11 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue; Vehicle accident.

2:24 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Medical emergency.

3:33 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

3:33 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Stalled vehicle.

4:04 p.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Assistance.

4:10 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

5:20 p.m. 1600 block of Ridgeway Drive; Complaint.

5:22 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

5:25 p.m. 8000 block of La. 182 East; Disturbance.

7:34 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.

7:50 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Theft.

7:56 p.m. Wren Street; Suspicious person.

8:06 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Medical.

9:45 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Removal of subject.

11:24 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

Thursday, Feb. 21

12:10 a.m. Chennault Street; Suspicious person.

3:11 a.m. 2400 block of Cedar Street; Alarm.

4:24 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.