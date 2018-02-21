Radio logs for Feb. 21
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Feb. 20
7:02 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.
8:03 a.m. Catherine Street; Complaint.
8:07 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Juvenile problems.
11:44 a.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Vehicle burglary.
11:46 a.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Complaint.
11:49 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Complaint.
11:51 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Criminal damage to property.
12:09 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
12:22 p.m. 100 block of St. Claire Street; Medical emergency.
12:26 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Theft.
2:39 p.m. Mayon Street; Vehicle accident.
3:11 p.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Drive; Alarm.
3:39 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
3:47 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Suspicious person.
4:03 p.m. Keith near Justa streets; Vehicle accident.
5:09 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.
5:12 p.m. Myrtle Street and La. 182; Stalled vehicle.
5:15 p.m. Lesley Drive; Missing juvenile.
6:09 p.m. Mount and Birch streets; Complaint.
6:39 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Patrol request.
6:55 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
7:43 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.
8:55 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
9:13 p.m. Pecos Street; Assistance.
10 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Arrest.
11:38 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Medical.
11:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Wednesday, Feb. 21
2:25 a.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.
3:58 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
5:13 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.