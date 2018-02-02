Radio logs for Feb. 2

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Feb. 1

8:18 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

8:52 a.m. 100 block of Dugas Street; Patrol request.

9:29 a.m. 3000 block of Carrol Drive ; Complaint.

9:47 a.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

10:12 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

10:58 a.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Animal complaint.

11:29 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Arrest.

1 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

1:33 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

2:13 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

3:05 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

3:42 p.m. 600 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.

4:11 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

4:23 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

6:34 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

7:07 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Theft.

7:24 p.m. 1500 block of McDermott Drive; Suspicious activity.

7:42 p.m. 1500 block of McDermott Drive; Theft.

9:19 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

9:32 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

Friday, Feb. 2

4:38 a.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Disturbance.