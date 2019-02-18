Radio logs for Feb. 18

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Feb. 15

6:37 a.m. Catherine Street; Patrol request.

6:45 a.m. 200 block of Third Street; Alarm.

8:43 a.m. Allison Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.

9:31 a.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Officer stand by.

10:58 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

11:32 a.m. 8200 block of La. 182 ; Complaint.

12:34 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Complaint.

1:56 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Welfare check.

2:07 p.m. Justa Street; Suspicious person.

2:14 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Complaint.

2:24 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Removal of subject.

2:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

2:55 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

2:59 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Drunk.

3:14 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Removal of subject.

5:57 p.m. 1600 block of Ridgeway Drive; Traffic incident.

6:55 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

7:13 p.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Disturbance.

8:22 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.

8:32 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

10:00 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Accident.

11:57 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

Saturday, Feb. 16

12:08 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Forgery.

12:19 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Loud music.

7:49 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

10:17 a.m. 900 block of Kimberly Drive; Officer stand by.

10:50 a.m. Roderick Street and Wytchwood Drive; Stalled vehicle.

11:12 a.m. Veterans Boulevard; Complaint.

11:23 a.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

11:40 a.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

12:02 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Vehicle accident.

1:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:15 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Theft.

1:33 p.m. Catherine and Keith streets; Suspicious person.

1:52 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

2:41 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Myrtle Street; Suspicious person.

2:45 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

3:26 p.m. 300 block of Arizona Street; Medical emergency.

3:42 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.

4:22 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Animal complaint.

5:03 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

6:08 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

7:06 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Alarm.

7:43 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Suspicious person.

8:01 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Loud music.

8:38 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

Sunday, Feb. 17

1:11 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Loud music.

1:23 a.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Medical.

2:35 a.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Animal.

3:44 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Removal of subject.

6:30 a.m. 1400 block of Walnut Drive; Alarm.

6:48 a.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drive; Assistance.

6:49 a.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Domestic disturbance.

7:35 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

10:50 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

12:22 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Removal of subject.

12:55 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Accident.

1:34 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

2:02 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Domestic disturbance.

3:54 p.m. Lakewood Drive; Fire.

3:55 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.

3:57 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Removal of subject.

4:02 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

4:08 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

4:37 p.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

5:53 p.m. 2000 block of Cedar Street; Trespassing.

6:26 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

6:40 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Juvenile problems.

6:55 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal.

9:40 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal.

11:49 p.m. 800 block of Willard Street; Medical.

Monday, Feb. 18

3:32 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

4:35 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.