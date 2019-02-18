Radio logs for Feb. 18
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Feb. 15
6:37 a.m. Catherine Street; Patrol request.
6:45 a.m. 200 block of Third Street; Alarm.
8:43 a.m. Allison Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.
9:31 a.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Officer stand by.
10:58 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
11:32 a.m. 8200 block of La. 182 ; Complaint.
12:34 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Complaint.
1:56 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Welfare check.
2:07 p.m. Justa Street; Suspicious person.
2:14 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Complaint.
2:24 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Removal of subject.
2:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
2:55 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
2:59 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Drunk.
3:14 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Removal of subject.
5:57 p.m. 1600 block of Ridgeway Drive; Traffic incident.
6:55 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
7:13 p.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Disturbance.
8:22 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.
8:32 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
10:00 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Accident.
11:57 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Medical.
Saturday, Feb. 16
12:08 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Forgery.
12:19 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Loud music.
7:49 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
10:17 a.m. 900 block of Kimberly Drive; Officer stand by.
10:50 a.m. Roderick Street and Wytchwood Drive; Stalled vehicle.
11:12 a.m. Veterans Boulevard; Complaint.
11:23 a.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
11:40 a.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
12:02 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Vehicle accident.
1:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:15 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Theft.
1:33 p.m. Catherine and Keith streets; Suspicious person.
1:52 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
2:41 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Myrtle Street; Suspicious person.
2:45 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
3:26 p.m. 300 block of Arizona Street; Medical emergency.
3:42 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.
4:22 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Animal complaint.
5:03 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.
6:08 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
7:06 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Alarm.
7:43 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Suspicious person.
8:01 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Loud music.
8:38 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
Sunday, Feb. 17
1:11 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Loud music.
1:23 a.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Medical.
2:35 a.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Animal.
3:44 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Removal of subject.
6:30 a.m. 1400 block of Walnut Drive; Alarm.
6:48 a.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drive; Assistance.
6:49 a.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Domestic disturbance.
7:35 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
10:50 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
12:22 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Removal of subject.
12:55 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Accident.
1:34 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
2:02 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Domestic disturbance.
3:54 p.m. Lakewood Drive; Fire.
3:55 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.
3:57 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Removal of subject.
4:02 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
4:08 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
4:37 p.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
5:53 p.m. 2000 block of Cedar Street; Trespassing.
6:26 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
6:40 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Juvenile problems.
6:55 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal.
9:40 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal.
11:49 p.m. 800 block of Willard Street; Medical.
Monday, Feb. 18
3:32 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
4:35 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.