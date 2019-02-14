Radio logs for Feb. 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

9:21 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Trespassing.

9:35 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:08 a.m. 600 block of Main Street; Burglary.

10:13 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:25 a.m. U.S. 90 Bridge ; Assistance.

11:50 a.m. 800 block of Spruce Street; Welfare concern.

12:05 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

12:35 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Assistance.

12:47 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

12:57 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Burglary.

2:04 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Assistance.

2:53 p.m. 600 block of Greenwood Street; Theft.

2:54 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.

3:12 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Burglary.

4:55 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Warrant arrest.

5:07 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Reckless driving.

6:04 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Telephone harassment.

6:10 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

6:20 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.

6:32 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.

7:31 p.m. Sandra Street; Reckless driver.

7:49 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:12 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Complaint.

8:50 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.

9:26 p.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Animal complaint.

9:45 p.m. Hickory Street and Veterans Boulevard; Complaint.

9:46 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

10:10 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Welfare concern.

10:23 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

Thursday, Feb. 14

1:02 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

1:20 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Open door.

3:06 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.