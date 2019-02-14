Radio logs for Feb. 14
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
9:21 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Trespassing.
9:35 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:08 a.m. 600 block of Main Street; Burglary.
10:13 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:25 a.m. U.S. 90 Bridge ; Assistance.
11:50 a.m. 800 block of Spruce Street; Welfare concern.
12:05 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
12:35 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Assistance.
12:47 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.
12:57 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Burglary.
2:04 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Assistance.
2:53 p.m. 600 block of Greenwood Street; Theft.
2:54 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.
3:12 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Burglary.
4:55 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Warrant arrest.
5:07 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Reckless driving.
6:04 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Telephone harassment.
6:10 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
6:20 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.
6:32 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.
7:31 p.m. Sandra Street; Reckless driver.
7:49 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:12 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Complaint.
8:50 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.
9:26 p.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Animal complaint.
9:45 p.m. Hickory Street and Veterans Boulevard; Complaint.
9:46 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
10:10 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Welfare concern.
10:23 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
Thursday, Feb. 14
1:02 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
1:20 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Open door.
3:06 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.