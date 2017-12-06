Radio Logs for December 5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Dec. 1

7:18 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Medical.

8:08 a.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

8:10 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

8:36 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

8:54 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:59 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

9:24 a.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.

9:29 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Theft.

9:55 a.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Theft.

9:58 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Assistance.

11:08 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

11:24 a.m. La. 182; Civil matter.

12:01 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

12:01 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

12:07 p.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Assistance.

12:24 p.m. Duke and Sixth streets; Animal.

3:05 p.m. 1300 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.

4:26 p.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Assistance.

5:18 p.m. Ditch Avenue and Seventh Street; Arrest.

5:29 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Arrest.

5:55 p.m. 100 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

6:55 p.m. 300 block of Roderick Street; Com-plaint.

7:05 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Medical.

7:10 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Juvenile problem.

7:47 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:52 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Juvenile problem.

8:19 p.m. Fifth Street; Arrest.

8:25 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Telephone harassment.

8:30 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Shoplifter.

9:01 p.m. Maple and Hilda streets; Complaint.

9:11 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Assistance.

9:35 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

10:47 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

10:58 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

Saturday, Dec. 2

1:21 a.m. 1800 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.

1:25 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

2:14 a.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Arrest.

2:52 a.m. Federal Avenue; Arrest.

4:47 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:14 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Animal complaint.

8:43 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

9:32 a.m. Catherine Street; Complaint.

10:55 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.

10:58 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Suspicious person.

11:07 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

2:16 p.m. Bowman and Sixth streets; Complaint.

3:28 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Vehicle accident.

4:13 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

4:54 p.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Fight.

5:29 p.m. 800 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

5:46 p.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

6:38 p.m. 100 block of First Street; Complaint.

6:48 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Com-plaint.

7:28 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.

7:42 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

7:44 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.

7:49 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

8:50 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic Incident.

8:50 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Crash.

9:39 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:34 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:59 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Welfare concern.

11:10 p.m. Bowman Street; Noise Complain,

11:12 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Com-plaint.

11:26 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

Sunday, Dec. 3

12:48 a.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Noise complaint.

1:51 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

8:23 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Shoplifting.

9:59 a.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

11:53 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Animal complaint.

12:53 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.

1:12 p.m. La. 182 East; Suspicious person.

2:44 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

3:09 p.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Fire alarm.

3:11 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

3:29 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Theft.

3:51 p.m. Roderick Street; Complaint.

5:17 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.

5:52 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Noise complaint.

6:22 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

9:46 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

9:53 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.

10:10 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.

11:44 p.m. McDermott and Diane drives; Com-plaint.

11:51 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Arrest.

11:55 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Fire.

Monday, Dec. 4

12:46 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

2:22 p.m. Front Street; Suspicious vehicle.

2:40 p.m. Sixth and Terrebonne streets; Arrest.

3:56 p.m. 600 block of Everett Street; Com-plaint.

4:04 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Medical

5:59 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

7:11 a.m. Lake Palourde Drive; Animal complaint.

7:15 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

7:19 a.m. 1000 block of Spruce Street; Animal complaint.

8:21 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

8:26 a.m. 100 block of Egle Mill Lane; Complaint.

8:51 a.m. 900 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

9:30 a.m. La. 182; Animal complaint.

10:03 a.m. Onstead Street; Complaint.

10:33 a.m. 3000 block of Francis Drive; Fire alarm.

11:44 a.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Medical.

12:03 p.m. Belanger Street; Suspicious person.

12:52 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

1:02 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

1:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:49 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Welfare concern.

2:37 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Welfare concern.

3:17 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

4:10 p.m. 1300 block of Walnut Drive; Complaint.

6:38 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious activity.

7:51 p.m. Corner of Kidd Street and Federal Avenue; Vehicle accident.

8:08 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Fight.

8:25 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Officer stand by.

8:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:46 p.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Medical emergency.

10:08 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Domestic disturbance.

10:27 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Phone harassment.

11:03 p.m. Youngs Road; Suspicious activity.

11:20 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

11:38 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Officer stand by.