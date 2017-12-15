Radio Logs for December 15
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Dec. 14
8:02 a.m. Marguerite Street; Utilities.
8:10 a.m. La. 182; Stalled vehicle.
8:42 a.m. Lafourche Parish; Warrant arrest.
8:46 a.m. 300 block of First Street; Complaint.
9:04 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.
9:34 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
9:46 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
10:02 a.m. 2000 block of Hemlock Street; Disturbance.
10:19 a.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Theft.
11:03 a.m. La. 182; Arrest.
1:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Warrant arrest.
1:22 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Juvenile complaint.
1:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.
1:49 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Juvenile complaint.
1:59 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:52 p.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
4:21 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Animal complaint.
4:21 p.m. 2600 block of Fir Street; Complaint.
5:32 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.
6:23 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Shoplifter.
7:17 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Complaint.
9:31 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Drive; Suspicious person.
10:21 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
Friday, Dec. 15
12:29 a.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
1:13 a.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Suspicious person.