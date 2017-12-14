Radio Logs for December 14
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Dec. 13
6:31 a.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile complaint.
7:08 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.
7:36 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.
7:55 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious subject.
8:15 a.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
12:27 p.m. Grizzaffi Street; Assistance.
1:07 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
1:12 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
1:53 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Officer stand by.
2:16 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
3:29 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Juvenile complaint.
4:31 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
4:44 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.
5:16 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Disturbance.
5:54 p.m. Chennault Street; Suspicious subject.
6:27 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Telephone harassment.
7:18 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
8:09 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
8:14 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Disturbance.
8:16 p.m. Fifth and Louisiana streets; Loud music.
8:25 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.
9:38 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
Thursday, Dec. 14
12:11 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
12:45 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.