Radio Logs for December 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

6:31 a.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile complaint.

7:08 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.

7:36 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.

7:55 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious subject.

8:15 a.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

12:27 p.m. Grizzaffi Street; Assistance.

1:07 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

1:12 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:53 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Officer stand by.

2:16 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

3:29 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Juvenile complaint.

4:31 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

4:44 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

5:16 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Disturbance.

5:54 p.m. Chennault Street; Suspicious subject.

6:27 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Telephone harassment.

7:18 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

8:09 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

8:14 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Disturbance.

8:16 p.m. Fifth and Louisiana streets; Loud music.

8:25 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.

9:38 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

Thursday, Dec. 14

12:11 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

12:45 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.