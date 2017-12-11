Radio Logs for December 11
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Dec. 7
5:35 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance
8:40 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint
8:55 a.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Complaint.
9:07 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
9:23 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
11:34 a.m. 2300 block of Clement Street; Medical.
11:37 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
12:39 p.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.
1:55 p.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Crash.
2:08 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Stand by.
3:44 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Theft.
3:51 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Disturbance.
5:33 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Com-plaint.
6:03 p.m. 2500 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.
6:40 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Medical.
6:43 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:16 p.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.
7:40 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Complaint.
8:06 p.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Theft.
8:12 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.
11:48 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.
Friday, Dec. 8
1:39 a.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.
2:52 a.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Crash.
6:57 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.
6:57 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.
7:13 a.m. Morgan City; Traffic.
7:36 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
9:19 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Crash.
9:35 a.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Reckless driver.
10:41 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Theft.
12:26 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.
12:32 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Traffic.
12:43 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
1:44 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.
2:01 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
6:13 p.m. 1300 block of Railroad Avenue; Vehicle accident.
6:20 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.
7:33 p.m. Chennault near Pecos streets; Suspicious person.
7:35 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.
7:42 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
7:59 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.
10:22 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Drive; Medical emergency.
11:05 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.
11:16 p.m. 2200 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.
Saturday, Dec. 9
12:09 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Removal of a subject.
2:50 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
8:56 a.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.
9:09 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Welfare concern.
9:45 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
10:25 a.m. 300 block of First Street; Alarm.
11:57 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
12:35 p.m. La. 182; Assistance.
12:47 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
3:15 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
4:53 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Disturbance.
5:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
5:08 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Disturbance.
6:03 p.m. Everett and Fifth streets; Complaint.
6:47 p.m. Eighth Street; Complaint.
8:47 p.m. 1200 block of Grizzaffi Street; Domestic disturbance.
8:48 p.m. 1100 block of Cypress Street; Missing juvenile.
11:24 p.m. Stephensville Road; Assistance.
11:42 p.m. Leona Street near Levee Road; Suspicious person.
Sunday, Dec. 10
12:02 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious vehicle.
1:37 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
3:26 a.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Civil complaint.
3:42 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Poncio Street; Suspicious vehicle.
4:21 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
4:46 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.
12:45 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
1:06 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
1:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
2 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Suspicious subject.
4:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:30 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Fight.
11:28 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint,
11:23 p.m. 1500 block of Nevada Street; Medical emergency.
Monday, Dec. 11
2:20 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
3:26 a.m. Greenwood Street; Suspicious per-son.