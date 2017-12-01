Radio Logs for December 1
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Nov. 30
5:56 a.m. Seventh and Greenwood streets; Complaint.
7:46 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Com-plaint.
9:58 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.
10:40 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Stand by.
12:24 p.m. Clothilde near Marguerite streets; Vehicle accident.
1:21 p.m. La. 70; Fire.
2:12 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Harassment.
3:25 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious vehicle.
3:27 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
3:39 p.m. Seventh near Florence streets; Complaint.
4:51 p.m. Fifth near Duke streets; Suspicious person.
6:50 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
7:18 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; 911 hang up.
7:48 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Com-plaint.
9:26 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
10:39 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Narcotics complaint.
10:49 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:36 a.m. Amelia; Assistance.