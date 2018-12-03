Radio logs for Dec. 3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Nov. 30
6:56 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:04 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
7:53 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
8:01 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.
9:19 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
10:26 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
10:27 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Animal complaint.
10:41 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
11:07 a.m. 200 block of Leona Street; Theft.
11:13 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
11:55 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.
11:56 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.
12:15 p.m. 1400 block of Chestnut Drive; Telephone harassment.
12:19 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
1:20 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
1:40 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Complaint.
2:18 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Shoplifter.
2:18 p.m. Freret Street; Complaint.
2:31 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Complaint.
3:10 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
3:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
3:40 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Animal complaint.
3:57 p.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Disturbance.
4:18 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Stand by.
4:30 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.
4:36 p.m. 200 block of Third Street; Juvenile problem.
4:48 p.m. 100 block of Egle Street; Theft.
4:49 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
5:02 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Alarm.
5:09 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Stand by.
5:12 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:29 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious vehicle.
7:30 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
7:33 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
8:30 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
9 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Complaint.
10:05 p.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Reckless driver.
11:51 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; 911 open line.
11:53 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Disturbance.
Saturday, Dec. 1
12:25 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
3:31 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182 East; Building check.
3:40 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Building check.
4:04 a.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Building check.
4:05 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182 East; Building check.
8:55 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.
9:24 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90; Complaint.
9:24 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Patrol request.
9:52 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
10:33 a.m. 1800 block of Elm Street; Animal complaint.
10:41 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
1:01 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
1:47 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.
3:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
4:54 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
6:02 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.
6:30 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Disturbance.
7:15 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Frequent patrols.
7:24 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Medical.
7:31 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.
8:44 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.
10:04 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Theft.
10:32 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Animal.
10:45 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Disturbance.
11:04 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.
Sunday, Dec. 2
6:32 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.
8:09 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Burglary.
10:44 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
10:53 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
11:28 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
12:18 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Loud music.
12:27 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
12:54 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Theft.
1:29 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.
1:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Removal of subject.
2:18 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
3:29 p.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Theft.
5:46 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Burglary.
6:21 p.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Theft.
6:26 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Telephone harassment.
6:59 p.m. 1000 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.
7:10 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.
7:24 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
8:04 p.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.
8:34 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
9:29 p.m. U.S. 90 bridge; Lost and found property.
9:59 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint
11:16 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Arrest.
11:28 p.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Theft.
Monday, Dec. 3
12:11 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.
12:13 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Building check.
12:42 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Building check.
12:43 a.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Building check.
2:47 a.m. Ida Street; Suspicious person.
3:33 a.m. 700 block of Front Street; Building check.