Radio logs for Dec. 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Nov. 30

6:56 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:04 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

7:53 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

8:01 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.

9:19 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

10:26 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

10:27 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Animal complaint.

10:41 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

11:07 a.m. 200 block of Leona Street; Theft.

11:13 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

11:55 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

11:56 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.

12:15 p.m. 1400 block of Chestnut Drive; Telephone harassment.

12:19 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

1:20 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

1:40 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Complaint.

2:18 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Shoplifter.

2:18 p.m. Freret Street; Complaint.

2:31 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Complaint.

3:10 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

3:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

3:40 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Animal complaint.

3:57 p.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Disturbance.

4:18 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Stand by.

4:30 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

4:36 p.m. 200 block of Third Street; Juvenile problem.

4:48 p.m. 100 block of Egle Street; Theft.

4:49 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

5:02 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Alarm.

5:09 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Stand by.

5:12 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:29 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious vehicle.

7:30 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

7:33 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

8:30 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

9 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Complaint.

10:05 p.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Reckless driver.

11:51 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; 911 open line.

11:53 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Disturbance.

Saturday, Dec. 1

12:25 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

3:31 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

3:40 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Building check.

4:04 a.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Building check.

4:05 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

8:55 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

9:24 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90; Complaint.

9:24 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Patrol request.

9:52 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

10:33 a.m. 1800 block of Elm Street; Animal complaint.

10:41 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

1:01 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

1:47 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.

3:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

4:54 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

6:02 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.

6:30 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Disturbance.

7:15 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Frequent patrols.

7:24 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Medical.

7:31 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.

8:44 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

10:04 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Theft.

10:32 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Animal.

10:45 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Disturbance.

11:04 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.

Sunday, Dec. 2

6:32 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

8:09 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Burglary.

10:44 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

10:53 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

11:28 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

12:18 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Loud music.

12:27 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

12:54 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Theft.

1:29 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

1:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Removal of subject.

2:18 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

3:29 p.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Theft.

5:46 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Burglary.

6:21 p.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Theft.

6:26 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Telephone harassment.

6:59 p.m. 1000 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.

7:10 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.

7:24 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

8:04 p.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.

8:34 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

9:29 p.m. U.S. 90 bridge; Lost and found property.

9:59 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint

11:16 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Arrest.

11:28 p.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Theft.

Monday, Dec. 3

12:11 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.

12:13 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Building check.

12:42 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Building check.

12:43 a.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Building check.

2:47 a.m. Ida Street; Suspicious person.

3:33 a.m. 700 block of Front Street; Building check.