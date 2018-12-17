Radio logs for Dec. 17
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Dec. 14
7:56 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.
8:55 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
11:24 a.m. First and Union streets; Suspicious person.
11:26 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
11:46 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
12:07 p.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Vehicle accident.
12:29 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Fire complaint.
12:41 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Criminal trespassing.
1:44 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Supplemental information.
1:47 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.
3:12 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.
3:57 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Investigation.
4:41 p.m. Federal Avenue and Terrebonne Street; Reckless driving.
4:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil matter.
5:17 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Fire complaint.
5:23 p.m. Justa and Allison streets; Hit and run.
5:34 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
6:40 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
7:40 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
8 p.m. Sixth and Franklin streets; Arrest.
8:13 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Assistance.
8:24 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
9:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
9:03 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Complaint.
9:09 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
9:44 p.m. Brownell Homes; Juvenile problem.
9:51 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
11:43 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.
Saturday, Dec. 15
1:15 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Theft.
1:36 a.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal complaint.
3:52 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Theft.
11:25 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Suspicious person.
12:24 p.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Civil matter.
1:16 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
2:11 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Stand by.
2:19 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Alarm.
3:07 p.m. Franklin and Mayon streets; Loud music.
5 p.m. Fifth and Everett streets; Investigation.
5:28 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Arrest.
7:48 p.m. 1600 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.
9:56 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
10:17 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
10:27 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.
10:56 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
11:09 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Reckless driver.
Sunday, Dec. 16
2:10 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
2:14 a.m. 1000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
10:01 a.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Utility complaint.
2:06 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Communication complaint.
2:18 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Stand by.
2:21 p.m. Allison near Justa streets; Stalled vehicle.
2:49 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Remove subject.
3:28 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Theft.
3:37 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
3:53 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
5:41 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.
7:09 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
8:21 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
9:01 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Patrol request.
10:50 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Loud music.
Monday, Dec. 17
2:33 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.