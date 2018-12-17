Radio logs for Dec. 17

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Dec. 14

7:56 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.

8:55 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

11:24 a.m. First and Union streets; Suspicious person.

11:26 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

11:46 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

12:07 p.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Vehicle accident.

12:29 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Fire complaint.

12:41 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Criminal trespassing.

1:44 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Supplemental information.

1:47 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.

3:12 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

3:57 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Investigation.

4:41 p.m. Federal Avenue and Terrebonne Street; Reckless driving.

4:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil matter.

5:17 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Fire complaint.

5:23 p.m. Justa and Allison streets; Hit and run.

5:34 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:40 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

7:40 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8 p.m. Sixth and Franklin streets; Arrest.

8:13 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

8:24 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

9:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

9:03 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Complaint.

9:09 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

9:44 p.m. Brownell Homes; Juvenile problem.

9:51 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

11:43 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.

Saturday, Dec. 15

1:15 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Theft.

1:36 a.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal complaint.

3:52 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Theft.

11:25 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Suspicious person.

12:24 p.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Civil matter.

1:16 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

2:11 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Stand by.

2:19 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Alarm.

3:07 p.m. Franklin and Mayon streets; Loud music.

5 p.m. Fifth and Everett streets; Investigation.

5:28 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Arrest.

7:48 p.m. 1600 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

9:56 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

10:17 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

10:27 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.

10:56 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

11:09 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Reckless driver.

Sunday, Dec. 16

2:10 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

2:14 a.m. 1000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

10:01 a.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Utility complaint.

2:06 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Communication complaint.

2:18 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Stand by.

2:21 p.m. Allison near Justa streets; Stalled vehicle.

2:49 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Remove subject.

3:28 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Theft.

3:37 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:53 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

5:41 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.

7:09 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.

8:21 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

9:01 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Patrol request.

10:50 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Loud music.

Monday, Dec. 17

2:33 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.