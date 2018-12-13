Radio logs for Dec. 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

7:51 a.m. 200 block of Barrow Street; Theft.

7:59 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

8:57 a.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Medical.

9:35 a.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Theft.

9:49 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

12:43 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.

1:05 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.

1:31 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Officer stand by.

2:18 p.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.

2:53 p.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

2:58 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.

3:17 p.m. Federal Avenue between Bush and Louisa streets; Traffic incident.

4:32 p.m. 1000 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.

4:46 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Lost and found.

4:47 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.

6:11 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Shoplifter.

8:09 p.m. Lakewood Drive and La. 70; Vehicle accident.

8:54 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

10:39 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

Thursday, Dec. 13

12:42 a.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical emergency

5 a.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Medical emergency