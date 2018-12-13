Radio logs for Dec. 13
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
7:51 a.m. 200 block of Barrow Street; Theft.
7:59 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
8:57 a.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Medical.
9:35 a.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Theft.
9:49 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
12:43 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.
1:05 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.
1:31 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Officer stand by.
2:18 p.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.
2:53 p.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
2:58 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.
3:17 p.m. Federal Avenue between Bush and Louisa streets; Traffic incident.
4:32 p.m. 1000 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.
4:46 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Lost and found.
4:47 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.
6:11 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Shoplifter.
8:09 p.m. Lakewood Drive and La. 70; Vehicle accident.
8:54 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
10:39 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
Thursday, Dec. 13
12:42 a.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical emergency
5 a.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Medical emergency