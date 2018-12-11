Radio logs for Dec. 11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Dec. 10

6:55 a.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Alarm.

8:12 a.m. 600 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.

8:14 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare concern.

8:24 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Found property.

8:37 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

8:48 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Theft.

8:53 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Vehicle accident.

9:14 a.m. 7100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.

9:21 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

9:33 a.m. U.S. 90 East near Martin Luther King Exit; Traffic incident.

9:56 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Investigation.

11:06 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

11:25 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

11:51 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Disturbance.

12:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

12:54 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Welfare concern.

2:04 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Private property accident.

3:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Violation of protective order.

3:46 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Investigation.

4:39 p.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Street; Theft.

4:51 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Private property accident.

5:54 p.m. Cardinal Street; Complaint.

5:58 p.m. 2300 block of Elm Street; Juvenile problem.

6:19 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Reckless driver.

6:24 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Theft.

6:24 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

6:29 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

6:46 p.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious subject.

6:59 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

7:30 p.m. Louisiana Street; Loud music.

7:45 p.m. Terrebonne Street and Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

7:54 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:22 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:40 p.m. Lake Palourde Road; Suspicious subject.

9 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Alarm.

9:45 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Arrest.

10:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:20 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

12:01 a.m. 400 block of Leona Street; Medical.

12:29 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Traffic incident.

12:50 a.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Complaint.

2:43 a.m. Arizona Street; Suspicious vehicle.