Radio logs for Aug. 9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
6:47 a.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
7:41 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
8:08 a.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Alarm.
8:19 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Building check.
8:19 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
9:20 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
9:29 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Building check.
10:06 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
10:31 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
10:36 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.
11:32 a.m. 1200 block of Prescott Drive; Suspicious vehicle.
11:35 a.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Officer stand by.
11:57 a.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Suspicious vehicle.
12:06 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
12:07 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Officer stand by.
12:23 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Complaint.
1:23 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
1:30 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
2:16 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.
2:49 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
3:13 p.m. Kidd Street; Disturbance.
3:15 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Assistance.
6:20 p.m. 2700 block of Sixth Street; Animal.
7:35 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Welfare concern.
8:10 p.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Assistance.
9 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Disturbance.
9:17 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Welfare concern.
10:13 p.m. 300 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.
10:51 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Medical.
11:06 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Medical.
11:28 p.m. First Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
11:55 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
Thursday, Aug. 9
3:44 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
4:33 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.