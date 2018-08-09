Radio logs for Aug. 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

6:47 a.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

7:41 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

8:08 a.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Alarm.

8:19 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Building check.

8:19 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

9:20 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

9:29 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Building check.

10:06 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

10:31 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

10:36 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.

11:32 a.m. 1200 block of Prescott Drive; Suspicious vehicle.

11:35 a.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Officer stand by.

11:57 a.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Suspicious vehicle.

12:06 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

12:07 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Officer stand by.

12:23 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

1:23 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

1:30 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

2:16 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.

2:49 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

3:13 p.m. Kidd Street; Disturbance.

3:15 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Assistance.

6:20 p.m. 2700 block of Sixth Street; Animal.

7:35 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Welfare concern.

8:10 p.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Assistance.

9 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Disturbance.

9:17 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Welfare concern.

10:13 p.m. 300 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.

10:51 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Medical.

11:06 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Medical.

11:28 p.m. First Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

11:55 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

Thursday, Aug. 9

3:44 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

4:33 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.