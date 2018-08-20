Radio logs for Aug. 20
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Aug. 17
7:19 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.
7:59 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
8:16 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Medical.
9:45 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
10:20 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
10:53 a.m. Fifth and Greenwood streets; Complaint.
10:56 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
11:17 a.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
12:36 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; 911 hang up.
12:52 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
12:57 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Removal of subject.
1:42 p.m. Glenwood Street; Lost and found.
2:56 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Traffic incident.
4:07 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
4:58 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Assistance.
7 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:51 p.m. U.S. 90 West Bridge; Assistance.
9:04 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
9:08 p.m. 1700 block of McDermott Drive; Patrol.
10:41 p.m. Wren and Canary streets; Arrest.
Saturday, Aug. 18
12:48 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Utility complaint.
1:13 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:53 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Noise complaint.
1:56 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.
3:32 a.m. Florida near Everett streets; Warrant arrest.
3:49 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:07 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
9:43 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
10:01 a.m. Railroad Avenue and 11th Street; Animal.
12:20 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Animal.
5:07 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Criminal damage to property.
5:35 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
5:41 p.m. 1000 block of Kimberly Drive; Medical.
6:32 p.m. Justa and Allison streets; Injury accident.
7:05 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Remove subject.
7:54 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Investigation.
8:54 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Stand by.
9:45 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
10:33 p.m. U.S. 90 at Brashear Exit; Traffic incident.
11:45 p.m. Deadman’s Curve; Arrest.
11:49 p.m. Sixth and Bowman streets; Arrest.
Sunday, Aug. 19
2:17 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Remove subject.
2:49 a.m. U.S. 90 East near Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.
5:53 a.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.
8:22 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
11:56 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Disturbance.
12:12 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
1:02 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
1:10 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Medical.
1:36 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Animal.
2:19 p.m. 300 block of Bush Street; Complaint.
3:43 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Complaint.
4:38 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.
6:20 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Officer stand by.
6:22 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Animal complaint.
7:56 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Building check.
8:02 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Loud music.
10:15 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
11:06 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Assistance.
11:44 p.m. Fourth and Greenwood streets; Suspicious person.
Monday, Aug. 20
1:58 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Assistance.
2:44 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious person.
5:06 a.m. 500 block of General McArthur Street; Suspicious person.