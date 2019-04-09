Radio logs for April 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, April 8

8:44 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

11:05 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.

11:33 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive ; Animal complaint.

11:39 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Remaining after forbidden.

11:53 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.

12:08 p.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Theft.

1:39 p.m. Fourth and Grove streets; Complaint.

1:43 p.m. Eighth and Clothilde streets; Suspicious vehicle.

2:03 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Alarm.

2:30 p.m. Ellzey and Marshall streets; Complaint.

2:43 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

3:06 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Civil complaint.

4:24 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost/Found property.

4:29 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

4:31 p.m. 8000 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

5:31 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Animal.

5:34 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Stalled vehicle.

6:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

6:50 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.

7:25 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Assistance.

7:28 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

7:39 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

8:44 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Hit and run.

9:37 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical.

11:02 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.