Radio logs for April 7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, April 6

7:46 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Battery.

7:47 a.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Phone harassment.

8:06 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Officer stand by.

8:11 a.m. Patton and Halsey streets; Juvenile complaint.

8:21 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:47 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.

9:09 a.m. Willard and Seventh streets; Crash.

9:31 a.m. La. 182; Traffic complaint.

9:43 a.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Traffic stop/arrest.

9:47 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.

10:02 a.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Animal complaint.

10:21 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Juvenile complaint.

10:49 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

11:30 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Civil matter.

11:31 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

11:49 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.

11:53 a.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Traffic com-plaint.

1:36 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Phone harassment.

1:43 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

1:54 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

3:26 p.m. 200 block of Laurel Street; Arrest.

4:17 p.m. Maple and Onstead streets; Crash.

5:13 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:14 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Traffic complaint.

6:06 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Loud music.

6:45 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Com-plaint.

6:48 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Removal of a subject.

7:50 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

8:52 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; House fire.

11:38 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Spot check.

Friday, April 7

1:09 a.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

1:18 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Welfare check.

1:57 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Loud noise.

2:10 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Spot check.