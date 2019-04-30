Radio logs for April 30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, April 29
2:15 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
2:32 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.
2:43 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Criminal damage to property.
2:52 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.
2:57 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
3:06 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Warrant.
4:09 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:30 p.m. Fig and Sixth streets; Traffic incident.
5:37 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driving.
5:59 p.m. Shannon Street; Complaint.
6:23 p.m. Garber and Orange streets; Frequent patrol.
6:30 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Accident.
7:58 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Phone harassment.
8:06 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Removal of subject.
8:40 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.
8:41 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problems.
9:41 p.m. 800 block of Walnut Drive; Officer stand by.
10:16 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; 911 hang up.
Tuesday, April 30
3:35 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
4:55 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.