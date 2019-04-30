Radio logs for April 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, April 29

2:15 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Alarm.

2:32 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.

2:43 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Criminal damage to property.

2:52 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.

2:57 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

3:06 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Warrant.

4:09 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:30 p.m. Fig and Sixth streets; Traffic incident.

5:37 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driving.

5:59 p.m. Shannon Street; Complaint.

6:23 p.m. Garber and Orange streets; Frequent patrol.

6:30 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Accident.

7:58 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Phone harassment.

8:06 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Removal of subject.

8:40 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.

8:41 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problems.

9:41 p.m. 800 block of Walnut Drive; Officer stand by.

10:16 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; 911 hang up.

Tuesday, April 30

3:35 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

4:55 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.