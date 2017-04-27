Radio logs for April 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, April 26

6:34 a.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Lost and found.

6:57 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:15 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

7:43 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

8:30 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Burglary.

8:34 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

8:46 a.m. Sixth and Greenwood streets; Suspicious vehicle.

9:04 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

9:35 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:49 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

10:19 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

10:43 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.

11:11 a.m. 700 block of Kentucky Street; Assistance.

11:34 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.

12:07 p.m. U.S. 90 ; Assistance.

12:11 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical.

1 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

1:36 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up call.

2:19 p.m. Egle Street; Complaint.

2:28 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Lost and found.

2:35 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Patrol request.

3 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Removal of subject.

3:13 p.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Patrol request.

4:10 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Reckless driver.

4:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:45 p.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Theft.

4:54 p.m. 1300 block of Chatsworth Drive; Medical.

5:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:07 p.m. 1200 block of McDermott Drive; Disturbance.

6:43 p.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Phone harassment.

6:48 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Animal.

7:13 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

7:49 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Phone harassment.

10:51 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Removal of subject.

Thursday, April 27

12:22 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

2:16 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.

4:01 a.m. Glenwood Street; Medical.