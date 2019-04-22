Radio logs for April 22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, April 18
7:37 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.
8:10 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Assistance.
8:19 a.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.
8:41 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
8:45 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Vehicle burglary.
9:18 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
9:20 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Assistance.
9:42 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Theft.
10:33 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Remaining where forbidden.
10:44 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
11:05 a.m. 8000 block of La. 182 East ; Traffic incident.
11:18 a.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Drive; Alarm.
11:40 a.m. David Drive/La. 182; Hit and run.
12:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.
1:49 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:35 p.m. Marquis Manor; Fire.
2:52 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Utilities.
2:58 p.m. 1000 block of Shaw Drive; Complaint.
2:59 p.m. La. 182 East; Traffic incident.
3:04 p.m. La. 182/Martin Luther King Boulevard; Signs/Signals.
3:40 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Complaint.
7:04 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:24 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:25 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
7:58 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:36 p.m. U.S. 90; Stalled vehicle.
9:54 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
10 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.
10:30 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious subject.
11:46 p.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Complaint.
Friday, April 19
12:02 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:36 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Loud music.
12:57 a.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious subject.
1:17 a.m. Eighth and Duke streets; Crash.
2:37 a.m. Industry Road and Park Street; Suspicious vehicle.
7:41 a.m. 1000 block of Walnut Street; Complaint.
8:54 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Disturbance.
9:48 a.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Patrol request.
10:48 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
11 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
12:40 p.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Medical.
1:28 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Crash.
2:30 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
3:14 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Theft.
3:15 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.
3:19 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:52 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.
4:40 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
4:42 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Criminal damage to property.
5:27 p.m. 1800 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subject.
5:49 p.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Loud music.
5:54 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
6:12 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
6:18 p.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Complaint.
7:08 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.
7:24 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.
7:42 p.m. U.S. 90; Hit and run.
8:08 p.m. 2500 block of Maple Street; Medical.
8:23 p.m. Fourth and Grove streets; Medical.
8:35 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Removal of subject.
9:02 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical.
9:37 p.m. Railroad Avenue and First Street; Complaint.
9:55 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Loud music.
11:56 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Medical.
Saturday, April 20
12:02 a.m. 1700 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.
12:07 a.m. U.S. 90; Crash.
1:11 a.m. 1000 block of Ida Street; Assistance.
2:15 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:05 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.
3:42 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Poncio Street; Arrest.
5:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
5:48 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Removal of subject.
6:43 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; 911 hang up.
9:27 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:39 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Alarm.
10:01 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Amber Street; Arrest.
12:27 p.m. 1300 block of McDermott Drive; Open door.
2:15 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.
3:29 p.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Telephone harassment.
3:38 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
4:21 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
4:29 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problem.
5:41 p.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Complaint.
6:44 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
9:02 p.m. Front and Everett streets; Arrest.
9:41 p.m. Shannon and Egle streets; Arrest.
10:07 p.m. 700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:46 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Loud music.
11:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
11:26 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
11:40 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Loud music.
Sunday, April 21
12:48 a.m. U.S. 90; Arrest.
1:22 a.m. Cardinal Street; Disturbance.
1:30 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Disturbance.
4:27 a.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Arrest.
6:15 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
6:48 a.m. 1800 block of West Garner Street; Alarm.
7:47 a.m. 400 block of Industry Road; Crash.
7:55 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; 911 hang up.
8:06 a.m. 700 block of U.S. 90; Reckless driver.
8:37 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Theft.
10:32 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Theft.
10:51 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
11:50 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.
12:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
1:28 p.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.
2:17 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.
2:33 p.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
3 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
3 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Arrest.
3:44 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.
3:44 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
4:08 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.
4:12 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.
5:04 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Reckless driver.
5:04 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
5:32 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
5:56 p.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Disturbance.
5:59 p.m. Belanger Street; Complaint.
6:37 p.m. U.S. 90; Animal complaint.
6:53 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Complaint.
8:02 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
8:07 p.m. Youngs Road; Complaint.
8:30 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
8:50 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Arrest.
9:44 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.
11:09 p.m. Belanger Street and Federal Avenue; Arrest.
11:14 p.m. Belanger Street and Federal Avenue; Complaint.
Monday, April 22
12:04 a.m. Village Drive; Suspicious subject.
12:25 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Arrest.
3:15 a.m. David Drive; Complaint.
3:49 a.m. 300 block of Wise Street; Complaint.
5:41 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Medical.