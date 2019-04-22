Radio logs for April 22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, April 18

7:37 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.

8:10 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Assistance.

8:19 a.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.

8:41 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

8:45 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Vehicle burglary.

9:18 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

9:20 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Assistance.

9:42 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Theft.

10:33 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Remaining where forbidden.

10:44 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

11:05 a.m. 8000 block of La. 182 East ; Traffic incident.

11:18 a.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Drive; Alarm.

11:40 a.m. David Drive/La. 182; Hit and run.

12:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.

1:49 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:35 p.m. Marquis Manor; Fire.

2:52 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Utilities.

2:58 p.m. 1000 block of Shaw Drive; Complaint.

2:59 p.m. La. 182 East; Traffic incident.

3:04 p.m. La. 182/Martin Luther King Boulevard; Signs/Signals.

3:40 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Complaint.

7:04 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:24 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:25 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

7:58 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:36 p.m. U.S. 90; Stalled vehicle.

9:54 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

10 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.

10:30 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious subject.

11:46 p.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Complaint.

Friday, April 19

12:02 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:36 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Loud music.

12:57 a.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious subject.

1:17 a.m. Eighth and Duke streets; Crash.

2:37 a.m. Industry Road and Park Street; Suspicious vehicle.

7:41 a.m. 1000 block of Walnut Street; Complaint.

8:54 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Disturbance.

9:48 a.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Patrol request.

10:48 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

11 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

12:40 p.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Medical.

1:28 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Crash.

2:30 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

3:14 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Theft.

3:15 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.

3:19 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:52 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.

4:40 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

4:42 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Criminal damage to property.

5:27 p.m. 1800 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subject.

5:49 p.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Loud music.

5:54 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

6:12 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

6:18 p.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Complaint.

7:08 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.

7:24 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

7:42 p.m. U.S. 90; Hit and run.

8:08 p.m. 2500 block of Maple Street; Medical.

8:23 p.m. Fourth and Grove streets; Medical.

8:35 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Removal of subject.

9:02 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical.

9:37 p.m. Railroad Avenue and First Street; Complaint.

9:55 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Loud music.

11:56 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Medical.

Saturday, April 20

12:02 a.m. 1700 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.

12:07 a.m. U.S. 90; Crash.

1:11 a.m. 1000 block of Ida Street; Assistance.

2:15 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:05 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

3:42 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Poncio Street; Arrest.

5:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

5:48 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Removal of subject.

6:43 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; 911 hang up.

9:27 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:39 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Alarm.

10:01 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Amber Street; Arrest.

12:27 p.m. 1300 block of McDermott Drive; Open door.

2:15 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.

3:29 p.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Telephone harassment.

3:38 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

4:21 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

4:29 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problem.

5:41 p.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Complaint.

6:44 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

9:02 p.m. Front and Everett streets; Arrest.

9:41 p.m. Shannon and Egle streets; Arrest.

10:07 p.m. 700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:46 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Loud music.

11:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

11:26 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

11:40 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Loud music.

Sunday, April 21

12:48 a.m. U.S. 90; Arrest.

1:22 a.m. Cardinal Street; Disturbance.

1:30 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Disturbance.

4:27 a.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Arrest.

6:15 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

6:48 a.m. 1800 block of West Garner Street; Alarm.

7:47 a.m. 400 block of Industry Road; Crash.

7:55 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; 911 hang up.

8:06 a.m. 700 block of U.S. 90; Reckless driver.

8:37 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Theft.

10:32 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Theft.

10:51 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

11:50 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.

12:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

1:28 p.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.

2:17 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.

2:33 p.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

3 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

3 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Arrest.

3:44 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.

3:44 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

4:08 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.

4:12 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.

5:04 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Reckless driver.

5:04 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

5:32 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

5:56 p.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Disturbance.

5:59 p.m. Belanger Street; Complaint.

6:37 p.m. U.S. 90; Animal complaint.

6:53 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Complaint.

8:02 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

8:07 p.m. Youngs Road; Complaint.

8:30 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:50 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Arrest.

9:44 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.

11:09 p.m. Belanger Street and Federal Avenue; Arrest.

11:14 p.m. Belanger Street and Federal Avenue; Complaint.

Monday, April 22

12:04 a.m. Village Drive; Suspicious subject.

12:25 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Arrest.

3:15 a.m. David Drive; Complaint.

3:49 a.m. 300 block of Wise Street; Complaint.

5:41 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Medical.