Radio logs for April 2
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, April 1
5:59 a.m. Federal Avenue; Crash.
6:33 a.m. Freret Street; Suspicious subject.
8:02 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
8:21 a.m. Fourth Street; Traffic incident.
9:51 a.m. Clements Street; Complaint.
12:22 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Theft.
12:54 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
1:49 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Welfare concern.
2:43 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Arrest.
4:12 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
5:57 p.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Criminal damage to property.
6:34 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Arrest.
8:33 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
9:04 p.m. Marshall and Mayon streets; Loud noise.
10:29 p.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Complaint.
11:49 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
Tuesday, April 2
12:36 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
12:41 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
1:25 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Patrol request.
4:15 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Complaint.