Radio logs for April 2

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, April 1

5:59 a.m. Federal Avenue; Crash.

6:33 a.m. Freret Street; Suspicious subject.

8:02 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

8:21 a.m. Fourth Street; Traffic incident.

9:51 a.m. Clements Street; Complaint.

12:22 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Theft.

12:54 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

1:49 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Welfare concern.

2:43 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Arrest.

4:12 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:57 p.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Criminal damage to property.

6:34 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Arrest.

8:33 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

9:04 p.m. Marshall and Mayon streets; Loud noise.

10:29 p.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Complaint.

11:49 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

Tuesday, April 2

12:36 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

12:41 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

1:25 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Patrol request.

4:15 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Complaint.