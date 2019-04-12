Radio logs for April 12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, April 11

7:24 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.

8:06 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.

8:21 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.

9:21 a.m. 1600 block of Walnut Drive; Complaint.

9:47 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

10:56 a.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue ; Business burglary.

11:55 a.m. Ditch and Headland streets; Accident.

5:14 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

5:29 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Assistance.

6:58 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

7:06 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:03 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:47 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Arrest.

9:17 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

9:58 p.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Arrest.

10:11 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

10:45 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

11:57 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

Friday, April 12

1:08 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

2:29 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

2:40 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

2:46 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Removal of subject.

3:49 a.m. Pine Street; Complaint.