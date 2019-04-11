Radio logs for April 11
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, April 10
8:06 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
9:08 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
10:17 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Lost and found.
10:48 a.m. Kentucky Street; Arrest.
11:04 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Hit and run.
12:04 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.
1:31 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Telephone harassment.
1:41 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
2:09 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
2:20 p.m. 1500 block of First Street; Welfare concern.
2:35 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Vehicle theft.
2:47 p.m. La. 70; Crash.
3:02 p.m. U.S. 90; Crash.
3:31 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Arrest.
4:18 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
5:58 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Theft.
6:38 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
6:48 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
6:54 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
7:29 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Medical.
7:39 p.m. Terrebonne and Second streets; Suspicious subject.
7:44 p.m. 1400 block of Mayon Street; Medical.
7:45 p.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
7:52 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
7:53 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Complaint.
7:56 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
9:06 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
9:26 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:28 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Arrest.
9:46 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:50 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
10:13 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
10:19 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.
10:35 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.
10:49 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Arrest.
Thursday, April 11
12:54 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
1:40 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.