Radio logs for April 11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, April 10

8:06 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

9:08 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

10:17 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Lost and found.

10:48 a.m. Kentucky Street; Arrest.

11:04 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Hit and run.

12:04 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.

1:31 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Telephone harassment.

1:41 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

2:09 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

2:20 p.m. 1500 block of First Street; Welfare concern.

2:35 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Vehicle theft.

2:47 p.m. La. 70; Crash.

3:02 p.m. U.S. 90; Crash.

3:31 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Arrest.

4:18 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

5:58 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Theft.

6:38 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

6:48 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

6:54 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

7:29 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Medical.

7:39 p.m. Terrebonne and Second streets; Suspicious subject.

7:44 p.m. 1400 block of Mayon Street; Medical.

7:45 p.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

7:52 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

7:53 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Complaint.

7:56 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

9:06 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

9:26 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:28 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Arrest.

9:46 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:50 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

10:13 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

10:19 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.

10:35 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

10:49 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Arrest.

Thursday, April 11

12:54 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

1:40 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.