Radio logs for April 11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, April 10

6:38 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Suspicious vehicle.

8:07 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight.

8:12 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

9:03 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.

10:02 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

10:40 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182 West; Stalled vehicle.

11:14 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Civil complaint.

11:45 a.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

11:55 a.m. Arenz Street; Suspicious per-son.

12:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost/found property.

12:04 p.m. Onstead and Sixth Street; Medical emergency.

1 p.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.

1:07 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

1:14 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Suspicious activity.

2:18 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Juvenile problems.

3:21 p.m. 600 block of First Street; Complaint.

3:32 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:10 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

5:31 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.

6:13 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Narcotics complaint.

7:11 p.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Complaint.

9:13 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Remove subject.

9:25 p.m. Youngs Road; Traffic complaint.

9:58 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

9:12 p.m. U.S. 90; Complaint.

10:25 p.m. U.S. 90; Reckless driver.

11:09 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Patrol request.

Tuesday, April 11

12:52 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Suspicious subject.

2:07 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.