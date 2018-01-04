Police: Woman took vehicle from home

A 39-year-old Morgan City woman was booked Thursday on warrants stemming from an incident in which she took a vehicle and several other items from a home, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Hope Chettiyar, 39, of Kentucky Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with theft less than $1,000 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and on a charge of improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Florence Street with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Chettiyar was identified as the driver.

Chettiyar had arrest warrants through the Morgan City Police Department. The warrants stem from a March 27, 2017, investigation where the victim alleged that Chettiyar took several items from the victim’s home along with a vehicle, Blair said. Chettiyar was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 32 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Freddie Sellers, 27, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial, a fugitive warrant for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and on a charge of resisting an officer.

Sellers was located and arrested in the area of Aycock Street on warrants for the 16th Judicial Court and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

When officers located, Sellers he fled on foot, Blair said. Sellers was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody. Sellers was jailed.

—Burkin J. Dupre, 32, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to appear for review. Dupre was located and arrested in the area of Seventh Street on a city court warrant. Dupre was jailed.

—James Nicholas, 40, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Fourth Street in regard to an intoxicated person. Officers arrived, and Nicholas was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Nicholas was jailed.

— Chrisjana R. Seals, 27, of Halsey Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for review. Seals was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Seals was jailed.

—Caitlynn Ackerman, 20, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Ackerman, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Ackerman was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that deputies responded to 56 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—John Crappell, 44, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple assault.

Patrol deputies located Crappell at his home on the warrant. During the arrest, a deputy located a bag of crystal methamphetamine in Crappell’s pants pocket, Hebert said. Crappell was jailed with no bail set.

—Demarcus Roy, 25, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, possession of marijuana, and possession of Suboxone.

A deputy assisting Berwick police with a call for service on Fifth Street made contact with Roy and located the active warrant for his arrest. During the arrest, a deputy located a bag of crystal methamphetamine in Roy’s pants pocket, Hebert said. Roy was jailed with no bail set.

—Christopher Prince, 40, of Sundown Court in Gibson, was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Thursday on charges of interfering with a law enforcement investigation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Shelia Ruffin, 60, of Bayou Black Road in Gibson, was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies conducting a follow-up investigation into a case in Amelia made contact with Prince and Ruffin inside a vehicle. While speaking with Prince, a deputy smelled the strong odor of marijuana. The deputy found evidence that Prince had eaten a marijuana cigarette, Hebert said.

The deputy received consent to search Ruffin’s purse and located glass pipes used to consume illegal drugs along with other items of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said. Prince and Ruffin were transported to parish jail. No bail is set for Prince. Bail is set at $1,500 for Ruffin.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.