Police: Woman struck victim with lock

A 26-year-old Morgan City woman was charged with aggravated battery stemming from a March incident in Morgan City during which she struck someone with a lock, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Breiana M. Gant, 26, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with aggravated battery.

Gant was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a March 27 investigation when police responded to the area of Bowman Street in regard to a complaint of a battery that had been committed.

Officers arrived when Gant was identified as one of the parties involved. Gant and the victim were involved in an altercation the night before when Gant allegedly struck the victim with a lock, Blair said. The investigation continued when a warrant was prepared for Gant’s arrest. Gant was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tarrike M. Phillips, 25, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:16 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated when Phillips was identified as the driver. K-9 Lady with the Morgan City Police Department K-9 Division was utilized and alerted to the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle.

Phillips was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Phillips was jailed.

—Joseph H. Pollard Jr., 56, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Pollard was located and arrested at St. Mary Parish jail on a warrant for city court. Pollard was jailed.

—Dewayne P. Robertson, 25, of Jones Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

Robertson was located and arrested at the Jeanerette Police Department on warrants for Morgan City Court. Robertson was jailed.

—Clarence Junifer, 58, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Junifer was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a city court warrant. Junifer was jailed.

—Erik S. Driskill, 43, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Monday on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Catherine Street in regard to a trespassing complaint. Officers arrived when Driskill was located inside of the home.

Police found evidence that Driskill had no authorization to enter the home, Blair said. Driskill was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 35 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests:

—Paul Peters Jr., 60, of Gross Road in Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania, was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by language.

A deputy patrolling Amelia responded to a disturbance at a business. The deputy found evidence that Peters became irate with the victim, using profane language in the presence of several others. Peters was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 5.

—Bricelon Martin, 22, of Samuel Street in Franklin, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Monday on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things.

—Eric Bridges, 30, of Rose Road in Franklin, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Monday on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things.

Deputies patrolling the Patterson area responded to a burglary at a home on Cremo Lane. Through the investigation, deputies received information that individuals were attempting to sell items matching the description of the stolen items in Amelia, Anslum said.

Deputies made contact with Martin and Bridges and found them in possession of the stolen items. Deputies found evidence that Martin entered the residence and removed the equipment. Deputies also learned that Bridges purchased an item from Martin.

Both were booked into parish jail. Bridges was released on $500 bail. No bail was set for Martin.

—A juvenile female, 16, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Monday on a charge of ungovernable juvenile. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a disturbance at a home on Lagonda Lane. The deputy found evidence that the juvenile became irate and damaged property belonging to the victim. The juvenile was released to the custody of her guardian, pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Amber Metrejean, 28, of California Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family. Metrejean turned herself in at parish jail. Bail was set at $185.21.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.