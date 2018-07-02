Police: Woman struck victim with glass jar

A 38-year-old Morgan City woman was charged with aggravated battery after she struck someone in the face with a glass jar, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Dezzie J. Booty, 38, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery and a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Gen. Patton Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Booty was identified as one of the parties involved. Booty struck the victim in the facial area with a glass jar causing injury, Blair said. Booty also had an arrest warrant through city court. Booty was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 95 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Timothy Collier, 19, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Sunday on charges of battery on a dating partner, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first offense and on a warrant charging him with probation violation, a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Apple Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Collier was identified as one of the parties involved. Collier allegedly struck the victim during an altercation, Blair said. Collier was further in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and had several active arrest warrants through city court. Collier was jailed.

—Jeffrey B. Lodrigue, 27, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Lodrigue was located and arrested in the area of Front Street on an active arrest warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Lodrigue was jailed.

—Charles R. Woolf, 40, of Missouri Place in Huntsville, Arkansas, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a local motel in the area of Eighth Street in regard to an intoxicated person. Officers arrived when Woolf was identified. Woolf was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Woolf was jailed.

—Xavier J. McGhee, 27, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting. A stop was initiated when McGhee, the driver, was found to have a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. McGhee was jailed.

—Laqwaijha Bourgeois, 20, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a probation fee. Bourgeois was located and arrested in the area of Florence Street on a city court warrant. Bourgeois was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 126 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—April Phillips, 38, of Main Street in Franklin, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft.

—Emilie Elkins, 25, of Guilbeau Road in Lafayette, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft.

—Tonya Clements, 31, of Lee Charles Street in Franklin, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a business for a shoplifting complaint. Deputies learned that several items were taken from the store. Through the investigation, deputies located Phillips, Elkins and Clements and recovered the items that were reported stolen. Phillips, Elkins and Clements were all released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 4.

—Jacoby Chevalier, 33, of Sebby Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on charges of hit and run, driving under suspension and DWI. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a crash in the parking lot of a local business.

While en route to the business, the deputy received a description of a vehicle that left the scene prior to his arrival. The deputy located said vehicle and made contact with the driver, Chevalier. Upon making contact with Chevalier, the deputy noticed a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him, Anslum said.

Chevalier performed poorly on a field sobriety test, and Chevalier registered 0.286 grams-percent blood alcohol concentration on a breath test, Anslum said.

The deputy also learned that Chevalier was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Chevalier was jailed with bail set at $7,000.

—Brandon Pike, 24, of Chauvin Drive in Franklin, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law.

—Lacey Foret, 24, of St. Peter Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law.

Deputies responded to Teche Regional Medical Center for a domestic abuse incident that took place at a residence on Ratcliff Lane. The deputy made contact with Foret and learned that she and Pike were involved in a physical altercation, Anslum said.

The deputy found evidence that the altercation took place in the presence of minor children. Pike and Foret were booked into jail, and both were released on $3,500 bail.

—Brennan Skinner Sr., 25, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Sunday on warrants for failure to appear on a charge of simple escape, a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of attempted possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

A deputy patrolling the Morgan City area located Skinner at a business. The deputy learned of active warrants for Skinner’s arrest. Skinner was jailed with no bail set.

—Luis Corrales, 32, of Hotard Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with criminal damage to property and domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law.

A deputy located Corrales on Hotard Lane in regard to an active warrant. The warrant stemmed from a domestic abuse complaint reported March 27, 2017. A deputy found evidence that Corrales struck the victim in the presence of minor children, and also damaged property belonging to the victim, Anslum said. Corrales was jailed with no bail set.

—Blake Dinger, 25, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of contempt of court, obedience to officers and traffic signs.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista made contact with Dinger on Neptune Street and learned of an active warrant for his arrest. Dinger was jailed with bail set at $350.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Luke Fears, 32, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Sunday on charges of DWI and improper lane usage. He posted $2,750 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Heath A. Loupe Jr., 21, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set yet.