Police: Woman kicked officers responding to complaint

An 18-year-old Bayou Vista woman was accused Thursday of kicking Morgan City police officers after they saw her strike someone else while responding to a complaint, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Breanna L. Hillebran, 18, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:10 a.m. Thursday on charges of simple battery, resisting an officer and battery on a police officer.

Patrol officers responded to a home on Headland Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and saw Hillebran striking the victim. Officers intervened at which time Hillebran began to resist and kick the officers. Hillebran was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 40 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jerry L. Norman, 54, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Thursday on charges of hit and run, driving under suspension and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers responded to the area of U.S. 90 in regard to a crash that had occurred. Information was gathered that one of the vehicle’s involved had fled the scene. Officers arrived and a description of the suspect vehicle was obtained.

During the investigation, Norman was developed as a suspect. The vehicle involved was located along with Norman. During questioning, Norman allegedly admitted to being the operator of the vehicle in the crash.

Police gathered evidence that Norman had committed the violation, which resulted in the crash. He also had a suspended driver’s license. Norman was jailed.

—Steven Davis, 41, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lighting.

Patrol officers saw a vehicle being operated in the area of U.S. 90 without the required lighting and stopped the vehicle. Davis, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license. Davis was jailed.

—Daniel Perez, 40, of Galliano, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Friday on charges of no driver’s license, open container, switched license plate and improper turn.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of La. 182 and stopped the vehicle. Perez, the driver, didn’t have a valid driver’s license and had a license plate that was registered to another vehicle. The officer also found an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. Perez was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Brett Lacombe, 17, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal mischief. Lacombe posted $301 bail.

—Chase Gugliotta, 18, of Shadowlawn Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal mischief. Gugliotta posted $301 bail.

—Gregory Arceneaux, 27, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Thursday on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things. No bail is set.

—Aquinndus Humphrey, 21, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Friday on charge of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no turn signal and no driver’s license. Humphrey posted $4,000 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Alicia Bertrand, 32, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested 5:33 p.m. Thursday for failure to appear on a charge of shoplifting. Bail is set at $337.