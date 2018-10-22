Police: Woman had meth packaged for sale

A 40-year-old woman was booked into Morgan City jail Saturday after police found methamphetamine packaged for sale in her purse, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Crystal Thompson, 40, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of clonazepam and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to an individual that was barred from the property. Officers arrived and made contact with the individual identified as Thompson.

Officers located a large amount of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale in Thompson’s purse, a pill identified as clonazepam and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Thompson was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 133 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Harrison Short, 52, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Friday on warrants charging him with simple battery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Short was located on Mallard Street and arrested on warrants stemming from an Oct. 3 incident that alleges Short entered a home without permission and committed a battery on an individual. Short was jailed.

—Tre’veon Francois, 17, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Francois was located on Hickory Street and placed under arrest for an active warrant he held for the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems from an incident in April where it is alleged that Francois had inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl, Blair said. Francois was jailed.

—Riley R. Hall, 47, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Saturday on charges of no tail lamps, turning movements and required signals, flight from an officer, no driver’s license in possession, possession of marijuana and obstruction of a highway.

An officer in the area of La. 182 and Myrtle Street observed a vehicle with improper lighting. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued to travel on to Myrtle Street. The vehicle was eventually stopped on Dale Street. The driver, identified as Hall, exited the vehicle.

Police found suspected marijuana inside the vehicle, Blair said. Hall was jailed.

—Michael R. Mowery, 61, of Buna, Texas, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lane usage, possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.

An officer in the area of Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street observed a vehicle traveling in the opposing lane swerving in and out of the lane. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Mowery, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

Mowery appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Mowery refused to submit to a chemical test at the police department. A search warrant was obtained to withdraw a sample of Mowery’s blood. Mowery was transported to a medical facility for the sample to be drawn. The results are pending. Mowery was then transported back to the police department to be jailed.

—Anthony Broussard, 40, of Sulphur, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a charge of DWI first offense.

An officer responded to a vehicle crash in the parking lot of a motel on Brashear Avenue. The officer located the driver, Broussard, who had backed into a parked vehicle, Blair said.

Broussard appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Broussard registered 0.171 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Broussard was jailed.

—Robert P. Stansbury Jr., 34, of Park Ridge Avenue in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lane usage, turning movements and required signals and resisting an officer.

Officers responded to the area of Sixth and Franklin streets in regard to a possible impaired driver. A description of the vehicle was given out and the vehicle was located on Sixth Street.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Stansbury, appeared to be on some type of illegal narcotic, Blair said. Stansbury performed poorly on a field sobriety test. When trying to place Stansbury under arrest, he resisted officers but was later subdued, Blair said. Stansbury registered 0.000 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Stansbury was then transported to a medical facility for blood to be withdrawn. Those results are pending, Blair said. Stansbury was transported back to the police department to be jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 119 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Denise Schevikhoven, 40, of La. 308 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Saturday on a charge of DWI.

Deputies patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle driving without headlights on and conducted a traffic stop. The deputies made contact with the driver, Schevikhoven. During the stop, the deputies smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from Schevikhoven, the sheriff said.

A deputy conducted a field sobriety test in which Schevikhoven performed poorly. Schevikhoven registered 0.77 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a breath test, Anslum said. Schevikhoven was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Scott Mayon, 47, of Hebert Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a man walking north on Lake Palourde Road turn around and walk faster after the deputy approached. The deputy conducted an investigatory stop and made contact with the man, identified as Mayon.

Through the investigation, methamphetamine was found in Mayon’s possession. Mayon was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Heath Loupe Jr., 21, of U.S. 90 West in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Loupe, who was sleeping in a vehicle. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and checked on Loupe. The deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, Anslum said.

After the medical check was completed, the deputy found a marijuana cigarette and drug paraphernalia belonging to Loupe in the vehicle. Loupe was released on a summons to appear Jan. 4, 2019.

—Hunter Chauvin, 23, of Brien Street in Houma, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Sunday on two warrants for failure to appear in Terrebonne Parish on the charges of speeding and driving while intoxicated and on four warrants for failure to appear in Lafourche Parish on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs, two counts of driving under suspension and three counts of headlights required.

—Vickie Norwood, 37, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to completely stop at a stop sign and fail to give a proper turn signal when turning. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Chauvin, and a passenger, Norwood.

Through the investigation, the deputy found marijuana in Norwood’s possession, Anslum said. The deputy learned of active warrants for Chauvin in both Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. Norwood was arrested and released on a summons to appear Jan. 4, 2019. Chauvin was jailed with no bail set.

—Chantelle Hebert, 45, of Kirk Street in Franklin, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Sunday on charges of no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a car fail to use a proper turn signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Hebert.

Through the stop, Hebert couldn’t produce proof of insurance and the deputy found a glass pipe belonging to Hebert, the sheriff said. Hebert was released on a summons to appear Jan. 4, 2019.

—Daniel Elliot, 19, of Autumn Blossom Avenue in Franklin, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Sunday on charges of criminal mischief and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

—A juvenile male, 16, of Berwick, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Sunday on a charge of criminal mischief.

Deputies patrolling the area of Morgan City were dispatched to the old Atchafalaya River Bridge in reference to a complaint of two men burning a sheet and throwing it into the roadway, Anslum said.

The offense had occurred over the water, making it jurisdiction of the sheriff’s office. A Morgan City police officer had made contact and detained the two people as they were coming down the bridge stairwell.

The deputies made contact with the two subjects identified as Elliot and a juvenile, the sheriff said. After the investigation, Elliot was booked into parish jail with bail set at $1,000.

The juvenile was transported to the sheriff’s office in Morgan City for processing. The juvenile was arrested and released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Deion Notto, 23, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Monday on charges of operating a vehicle while under suspension and proper equipment required on vehicle.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson observed a vehicle operating without its license plate being illuminated. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Notto. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Notto’s license was suspended. Notto was released on a summons to appear Jan. 4, 2019.

—Zeth Aucoin, 21, of Gerald Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista observed a vehicle operating with a tail light out. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Aucoin. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Aucoin’s license was suspended, Anslum said. Aucoin was released on a summons to appear Jan. 4, 2019.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Bryan Kemp, 35, of Joseph Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. No bail was set yet.

—Brice Kemp, 32, of Como Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $2,000.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—James Vincent, 37, of Morgan City, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,500.