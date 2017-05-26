Police: Woman had large amount of meth

A 40-year-old Morgan City woman was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine packaged for sale after an officer stopped a vehicle in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Shantel Flores, 40, of Sebby Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at midnight Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, no turn signal, possession of clonazepam with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

A patrol officer in the area of Federal Avenue observed a vehicle speeding and failing to use a turn signal.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, and the driver was identified as Flores. Her behavior made the officer suspicious that she was possibly involved in illegal drug activity.

Police received consent to search the vehicle and located a large amount of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale, several clonazepam pills, items used to smoke illegal narcotics and a firearm. The area of the traffic stop was within 2,000 feet of an elementary school, which is a drug-free zone. Flores was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 34 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Antonio M. Giandelone , 29, of Lafayette, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Thursday on a charge of traveling the wrong way on a one-way street and a warrant charging him with failure to pay probation fee.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Victor II Boulevard and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Giandelone, had an active city court warrant. Giandelone was jailed.

—Patrick D. Guarisco, 53, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Thursday on charges of obstructing public passages, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to the area of Fig Street and Veterans Boulevard in regard a driver asleep inside the vehicle and possibly under the influence of illegal narcotics.

Police arrived and the driver was identified as Guarisco. Officers located suspected marijuana in Guarisco’s possession and items used to smoke illegal narcotics. Guarisco was jailed.

—Dwayne Clark, 45, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of crack cocaine and required position and method of turning at intersection.

Narcotics division detectives observed a vehicle at the intersection of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard avoid the red traffic signal by turning into the parking lot of a business and enter onto La. 182.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Clark. While talking to Clark, the officer noticed suspected crack cocaine on the passenger seat of the vehicle. Clark was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 49 complaints and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Charles Sherman Jr., 38, of Dottie’s Lane in Ricohoc, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Thursday on charges of simple burglary and criminal trespass.

A deputy responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in Ricohoc. The deputy located the suspect and identified him as Sherman. The deputy learned that another man observed Sherman inside a shed, confronted him, and contacted the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, the deputy found evidence that Sherman went onto the property and broke into the shed. Sherman was jailed with no bail set.

—Jeremy Picard, 37, of Alleman Drive in New Iberia, was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Thursday on charges of general speed law violation and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy patrolling U.S. 90 in Amelia conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 80 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, Picard, the deputy found that his license was listed as suspended. Picard was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Brandon Poole, 30, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of failure to register and notify as a sex offender, failure to obtain a special ID card as a sex offender, and failure to pay annual registration fee as a sex offender.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional officer located the active warrant for Poole’s arrest. No bail is set.

—Tara Loupe, 37, of Susan Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for turning movements required and possession of methamphetamine.

In April, detectives of the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after the driver failed to signal a turn.

While speaking with the driver, Loupe, detectives received consent to search and located methamphetamine in a passenger’s backpack. The passenger was arrested at that time.

Through investigation, detectives found evidence that the methamphetamine also belonged to Loupe and a warrant was obtained for her arrest. Detectives located Loupe at a business in Morgan City and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.