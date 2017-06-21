Police: Woman caught with drugs during stop

A 29-year-old Berwick woman was caught with multiple drugs inside her vehicle after narcotics detectives made a stop in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Kimber N. Thompson, 29, of Pacific Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Vyvanse, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of Federal Avenue. A stop was initiated, and Thompson was identified as the driver.

Thompson allegedly displayed signs of nervousness. An officer with the Morgan City Police Department K-9 Division assisted in the investigation.

The K-9 unit was deployed on the vehicle and indicated to the presence of a narcotic odor. A search of the vehicle produced suspected methamphetamine, suspected Vyvanse, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Thompson allegedly acknowledged that she knew about the items located. Thompson was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 35 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Linda S. Campbell, 55, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday on two Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants charging her with contempt of court and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants charging her with issuing worthless checks and failure to appear to pay a fine.

Campbell was located and arrested in the area of Second Street on the warrants. Campbell was transported to Morgan City jail.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 50 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Edwin Burke, 45, of Pacific Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives conducted a search warrant at Burke’s home and located marijuana, rolling papers, grinders and other items of drug paraphernalia. Burke was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 8.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.