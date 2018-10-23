Police: Woman booked for meth, heroin, Xanax possession

A 29-year-old woman was booked on Morgan City police warrants stemming from an April incident where methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax pills were found in a home, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Korianne M. Parker, 29, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at11:56 p.m. Monday on warrants charging her with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parker was the driver of a vehicle involved in a traffic stop on La. 182. A warrant check revealed that Parker had active warrants for her arrest. The warrants stem from an April incident during which Parker was allegedly one of the occupants of home where suspected methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia were located, Blair said. Parker was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 47 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Troy Rosson, 38, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Monday on a Mississippi Office of Probation and Parole warrant and on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rosson was located on Glenwood Street and arrested on a warrant for Mississippi Office of Probation and Parole. Officers also located suspected methamphetamine that was packaged for sale along with drug paraphernalia in Rosson’s possession, Blair said. Rosson was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 33 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Glenn Crawford Jr., 59, of Degravelle Road in Amelia, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with sexual battery.

A detective went to a residence on Degravelle Road and made contact with Crawford in reference to an active warrant for Crawford’s arrest. Crawford was jailed with no bail set.

—Michael Lovell, 51, of Stacy Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Monday on charges of open container, operating a vehicle under suspension, general speed law, failure to signal turn and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

While patrolling Bayou Vista, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit on Saturn Road. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Lovell.

During the stop, the deputy observed an open container and learned of an active warrant for Lovell’s arrest. Lovell was jailed with no bail set.

—Korianne Parker, 29, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a local business in reference to a theft complaint. While in route to the business, the deputy observed the vehicle involved in the theft and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the Morgan City area. The deputy made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Parker. Through the stop, the deputy found drug paraphernalia belonging to Parker. Parker was arrested and released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2019.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.