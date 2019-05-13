Police: Woman booked on home invasion, battery charges

A 28-year-old woman was booked on aggravated battery and home invasion charging stemming from a December 2018 incident in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Tessie Lynn Toups, 28, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with home invasion and aggravated battery.

Officers came into contact with Toups on Terrebonne Street. Police learned of a warrant for her arrest stemming from a Dec. 28, 2018, complaint when Toups allegedly entered a home of another person and committed a battery. She was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 106 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Michael Anthony Francois Jr., 34, of Grove Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers were dispatched to a Gen. McArthur Street home in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located Francois outside the home causing a disturbance. He was jailed.

—Lorman Letrell Skinner, 44, of Cayce Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, no turn signal and tail light violation.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop on St. Clair Street. The driver was identified as Skinner and a computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. During the traffic investigation, officers located an open container in the vehicle and suspected driver impairment.

Skinner did poorly on a field sobriety test and was transferred to a medical facility where he submitted to a blood test for intoxication, Blair said. The result of the test is pending testing at the Louisiana Crime Lab.

—Tremaine O. Batiste, 25, of Ave K in Westwego, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

A patrol officer conducting a narcotics investigation came into conducted Batiste in the area of Bowman Street. During the investigation, Batiste was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Batiste was also found to be within a drug-free zone. He was jailed.

—Celeste Lynn Lenoir, 47, of Caroline Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, expired license plate and no motor vehicle insurance.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on La. 70. The driver was identified as Lenoir. A computer check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension. Police also learned the vehicle had no current motor vehicle insurance, and her license plate was expired, Blair said.

The officer observed an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle during the stop, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Kaleb, Meadows, 20, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—A male juvenile, 17, of Berwick, was attested at 11:29 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The driver was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile and his passenger as Meadows. During the traffic stop, the 17-year-old and Meadows were found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Both were booked into jail.

—April M. Phillips, 39, of Lee Charles Street in Franklin, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with simple battery.

Phillips was located at the Morgan City Police Department and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from a May 6 incident where the warrant alleges she committed a battery on another person. He was jailed.

—James Bennett, 50, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with violation of a protective order.

The Morgan City Police Department received information Bennett was in the area of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard, and Berwick Police Department held an active warrant for violation of a protective order.

He was located in the area of Grizzaffi Street and Railroad Avenue and a traffic stop was conducted. Bennett was booked at the Morgan City Police Department and then released to the Berwick Police Department.

—Glenn Ray Jones, 53, of Ridge View Lane in Broussard, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Sunday on charges of tail light violation and DWI second offense.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 90. The driver was identified as Jones. During the traffic stop, the officer suspected driver impairment and conducted a field sobriety test on which Jones did poorly, Blair said.

He was transported to a medical facility and submitted to a blood test for intoxication. The result of the test is pending testing at the Louisiana Crime Lab.

—Appala Raju Allipilli, 43, no address given, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Sunday on a charge of remaining after forbidden.

Officers were dispatched to an Egle Street home in reference to Allipilli being on the property from which he’d been previously been barred, Blair said. When officers arrived, they located him still on the property. He was jailed.

—Amber Nichole Thompson, 33, of Eves Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers were dispatched to a business on La. 182 in reference to a person causing a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located Thompson inside the business causing a disturbance and appearing intoxicated, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Renaldo N. Johnson, 34, of Lo Saab Cove in Lafayette, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Sunday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and DWI first offense.

Police received a complaint of a reckless driver on U.S. 90. Officers located the vehicle and observed the vehicle was being driven in a reckless manner. Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Johnson.

During the traffic stop, officers suspected driver impairment, and Johnson did poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. He later registered 0.214 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Donmetric L Singleton, 41, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Sunday on a charge of contempt of court.

Officers came into contact with Singleton on Arizona Street. Police learned that city court held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Tessa Pilgrim, 40, of Elaine Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with three counts of failure to appear in court.

Pilgrim was located at the police department and arrested her on a city court warrant. She was jailed.

—Marice Marvin Martin Jr., 18, of General McArthur Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Monday on charges of resisting an officer by flight and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle driving in a reckless manner in the area of Justa and Allison streets. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated and attempted to elude the officers, Blair said.

The vehicle eventually pulled over and the driver was identified as Martin. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 107 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Patricia Ann Gray, 51, of Guyther Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled. Gray turned herself in at parish jail. Bond was set at $1,000.

—Je’drick Jamal Gunner, 23, of Lima Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:19 a.m. Saturday on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

—Niasia Jones, 20, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Saturday on a charge of unlawful purchase/public possession of alcoholic beverage.

—Kamyria J. Benton, 18, of Freeman Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Saturday on a charge of unlawful purchase/public possession of alcoholic beverage.

—Chyna B. Druilhet, 19, of Collins Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Saturday on a charge of unlawful purchase/public possession of alcoholic beverage.

Deputies were assisting Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries with a traffic stop on La. 182 in Berwick and made contact with the driver, identified as Gunner. Deputies also made contact with all three passengers inside the vehicle, identified as Jones, Druilhet and Benton.

While speaking with Gunner, deputies saw an open container in the vehicle, Smith said. Upon searching the vehicle, more alcohol was located, the sheriff said. Gunner was jailed with bail set at $1,000. Benton, Jones and Druilhet were issued summonses to appear in court Aug. 28.

—Jarred Knight, 33, of Cypress Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:21 a.m. Saturday on charges of license plate lights required, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 when he observed a vehicle operating with no license plate light. A traffic stop was conducted, and the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Knight. While speaking with Knight, he appeared to be nervous, Smith said.

Consent to search the vehicle was granted by Knight. During the search, authorities found marijuana, the sheriff said. A background check on Knight revealed he was driving under suspension. He was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

—Elmer Adan Galeas-Canizales, 27, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for violation notice for animals at large.

A deputy assisting with a traffic crash made contact with Galeas-Canizales. A background check on Galeas-Canizales revealed the active warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $25.

—Alacita D. Moore, 37, of East Monarch Drive in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was traveling west on U.S. 90 taking the Berwick exit when he observed a vehicle cross the fog line. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver and the passenger, identified as Moore.

While speaking with Moore, she appeared to be nervous, Smith said. Upon Moore exiting the vehicle, she had a black bag on her. During a search of the bag, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located, Smith said. Moore was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

—Philip Jerome Jordan, 53, of James Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 1:47 a.m. Sunday on Morgan City police warrants charging him with failure to appear for contempt of court and possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving with a burnt headlight. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jordan. A background check on Jordan revealed the active warrants. He was jailed with bail set at $25,000.

—Jason J. Zimmerman, 33, of La.182 East in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Sunday on charges of simple burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was dispatched to a business on Canal Road in Bayou Vista in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant. The complainant gave a description of the subject, later identified as Zimmerman, and advised he left walking down Clark Road in Bayou Vista.

The deputy observed Zimmerman matching the description and made contact with him. After further investigation, police learned that Zimmerman had committed a burglary on the business. During the investigation, items were located in Zimmerman’s possession that was taken from the burglary, Smith said. He was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said. Zimmerman was jailed with no bail set.

—Charlene Marie Dugas, 51, of La. 182 in Berwick, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Sunday on charges of cruelty to animals and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling a parking lot in the Amelia when he was contacted by an on-duty security supervisor about a dog being locked inside of a vehicle. There were no cracks in the windows and the vehicle was not running.

The dog appeared to be in distress as it was sweating and drooling and appeared to be dehydrated. The deputy made contact with the owner of the vehicle, identified as Dugas.

After further investigation, it was learned Dugas had left the dog inside the vehicle, Blair said. A background check on Dugas revealed she was driving under suspension. She was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

—Tessa Michelle Pilgrim, 40, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Sunday on charges of switched license plate/stolen license plate, driving under suspension, no insurance and Morgan City police warrants for failure to appear on charges of theft by shoplifting first offense, introduction of contraband into jail and contempt of court.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a switched license plate. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Pilgrim, was unable to provide proof of insurance on the vehicle, Smith said. A background check on Pilgrim revealed she was driving under suspension and she had active warrants from Morgan City police. She was jailed with bail set at $1,500.

—Alaina L. Marks, 29, of Shannon Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, DWI first offense with child endangerment, resisting a police officer with force or violence, false representation and introduction of contraband into a penal institute.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to a reckless driving complaint in the Centerville area. Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Marks. While speaking with Marks, the deputies notice three children inside the vehicle, Smith said.

Deputies could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath and her speech was slurred. Marks did poorly on a field sobriety test, Smith said. While Marks was being arrested, she became hostile and almost struck a deputy in the face, the sheriff said.

Marks was transported to the Franklin Police Department for chemical testing, which she refused, Smith said. Marks was then transported to parish jail with no bail set.

—Baltazar Calderon-Perez, 49, of Parro Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

A deputy was traveling on La. 182 Frontage Road near the Amelia bridge when he observed a vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver, identified as Perez. A background check on Perez revealed the active warrant. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Brennan M. Larrabee, 23, of Chisholm Trail in Thibodaux, was arrested at 3:44 a.m. Saturday on charges of speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone and driving under suspension. Cash bail was set at $688.

—William Bennett Jr. 42, of St. Michael Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $40,000.

—Troy A. Downer, 52, of Grants Lake Boulevard in Sugar Land, Texas, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of crystal meth, resisting an officer by flight and force, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methadone with a prescription and no proof of insurance. No bail was set.

—Valarie A. Cavalier, 50, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:08 a.m. Sunday on a charge of suspended driver’s license. Cavalier posted $360 bail.

—Samuel Cross III, 56, of M Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Monday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of marijuana. No bail was set.