Police: Woman arrested in connection with burglaries

A 27-year-old Morgan City woman was caught in possession of stolen property in connection with burglaries in the Lakeside and Wyandotte areas of Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Shaysa C. Thomas, 27, of Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.

Thomas was located and arrested in the area of Marguerite Street on active warrants. The warrants stem from a June 20 investigation while officers were investigating several burglaries that had occurred in the Lakeside and Wyandotte areas. During the investigation, a Patton Street address was identified where some of the stolen property was located.

A search warrant was executed on the home where investigators located stolen property in connection to these burglaries, Blair said. In addition, investigators located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Thomas was one of the suspects in the investigation, Blair said.

Police found evidence that suspected marijuana was intended to be sold in illicit sales. Officers found $360 in cash believed to be derived from those sales, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Thomas’ arrest. Thomas was jailed. The investigation is still ongoing.

Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Brittany Morgan, 27, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. Morgan was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Morgan was jailed.

—Cory Jones, 36, of Oriole Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Danielle Jones, 31, of Oriole Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division with the assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section executed a search warrant in the area of Oriole Street. Cory Jones and Danielle Jones were identified during the investigation.

Investigators located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Authorities found evidence that the methamphetamine was intended to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said. There were three children located inside the home, and the area where the incident took place was in a drug-free zone. The duo was jailed.

—Wilbert S. Harrison, 33, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.

Patrol officers observed Harrison exiting an apartment complex in the area of La. 182. The officer had knowledge that Harrison had been barred previously from the property, Blair said. A stop was initiated when Harrison was found in possession of suspected marijuana. Harrison was jailed.

—Leah M. Owens, 40, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with simple burglary.

Owens was located and arrested in the area of Fifth Street on an active warrant. The warrant stems from a June 15 investigation when Owens was identified as a suspect in a burglary of a home that had occurred in the area of Railroad Avenue, Blair said. The investigation continued when a warrant was prepared for Owens’ arrest. Owens was jailed.

—Joseph J. Jessie, 39, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with theft less than $1,000.

Jessie was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a June 26 investigation when officers responded to an establishment in the area of La. 70 in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived when Jessie was identified as taking items valued at $67.70 without paying for them, Blair said. Jessie had departed the store prior to officers’ arrival. Therefore, a warrant was prepared for his arrest. Jessie was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 39 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Harvey Trahan, 44, of Bayou Plaquemine in Rayne, was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday on charges of hit and run, reckless operation with an accident and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of speeding. Deputies initially responded to the area of Patterson for a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a sign.

Through the investigation, deputies located a vehicle matching the given description at a business in Morgan City. Deputies located the driver, Trahan. Deputies found evidence that the vehicle Trahan was operating was involved in a crash, Anslum said. Deputies also learned that Trahan held an active warrant for his arrest. Trahan was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

—Elijah Ross, 70, of Vega Court in Gibson, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft. A deputy responded to a theft complaint at a business in Bayou Vista. Upon arrival, the deputy learned that the suspect was exiting the store. The deputy made contact with Ross and found evidence that he removed several items from the store, Anslum said. The items were returned and Ross was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 4.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Marcolby Marks, 29, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of resisting an officer giving false information, two Lafayette Parish warrants for failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a Lafayette police warrant charging him with driving under suspension. Marks was awaiting transport to Lafayette.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.