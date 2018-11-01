Police: Vehicle’s tires were in poor condition

A 44-year-old Berwick man was booked on multiple charges after Morgan City police stopped a vehicle with tires in poor condition, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Elzie R. Mason Jr., 44, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension, motor vehicle without proper equipment, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, no insurance and a warrant charging him with failure to pay fines.

An officer in the area of La. 182 and Federal Avenue observed a vehicle with its tires not able to maintain traction on the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Mason, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

The officer observed that the vehicle’s tires were in poor condition. The vehicle also did not have valid insurance, and the inspection sticker was expired, Blair said.

Mason had a city court warrant for his arrest. Mason was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 48 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Juan Lopez, 44, of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no driver’s license and headlights required.

An officer patrolling the area of La. 182 near David Drive observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Lopez, did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Lopez was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Rachelle Theriot, 35, of Robicheaux Alley in Berwick, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lane usage. Theriot posted $2,750 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.