Police: Two teens caught with marijuana

Two teens were caught with marijuana after Morgan City police talked to them on Front Street, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Dakota Voisin, 19, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense less than 14 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Zachary Trahan, 18, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense less than 14 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers spoke with persons sitting in a parked vehicle in the area of Front Street near Greenwood Street. During the stop, officers could smell burnt marijuana. While speaking with two people, identified as Voisin and Trahan, officers noticed a small bag of suspected marijuana that had been dropped near the vehicle, Blair said.

Police also discovered a cigar that contained suspected marijuana, Blair said. Both Trahan and Voisin were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 81 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Carl Batiste, 55, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of driving under suspension, expired license plate and possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Batiste turned himself in to officers at the police department and was jailed.

—Ethlin Simmons, 35, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fines in city court. Simmons was transported to the police department from another agency and booked on a warrant.

—Jasmine Roberson, 21, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with possession of marijuana first offense less than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Roberson turned herself in to officers at the police department on warrants. Roberson was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Matthew Oquain, 28, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy was stationary on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista monitoring traffic in a school zone when he observed a vehicle accelerating in the school zone above the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Oquain. During the stop, the deputy learned that Oquain’s driver’s license was suspended, Anslum said. Oquain was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 4, 2019.

—Thomas Drawbaugh, 38, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession, distribution and sale of a legend drug without prescription.

A corrections deputy made contact with Drawbaugh as he was turned in by a bounty hunter at St. Mary Parish jail on an active warrant for his arrest. No bail was set.

—Lee Boudreaux, 43, of North Verret Street in Amelia, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday for two drug court warrants charging him with creation or operation of clandestine laboratory.

A detective located Boudreaux at a home on Arnold Street in Amelia. The detective arrested Boudreaux on the active warrants without incident and transported him to parish jail. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Michael Blanchard, 50, of Kimberly Drive in Shreveport, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for traffic arraignment. Blanchard posted $350 bail.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to the Tri-City area:

—Alvin Fitch, 31, of Honey Lane in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, monetary instrument abuse, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons by convicted felon, and two counts of possession of clonazepam. Fitch was booked and then transported to St. Mary Parish jail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.