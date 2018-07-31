Police: Two teens arrested for marijuana possession

Two teens, including one juvenile, were arrested on drug charges in Morgan City after police responded to a motel on La. 182, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Toby D. Everage, 19, of Fairview Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old.

—A male juvenile, 15, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a motel on La. 182 in regard to possible illegal drug activity. Officers arrived and made contact with two individuals identified as Everage and 15-year-old boy at one of the rooms. While speaking with the individuals, officers could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the room, Blair said.

Officers were given consent to search the room and located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Both Everage and the 15-year-old boy were arrested. The juvenile was released to a guardian. Everage was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 50 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Markita L. Turner, 28, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on La. 70 in regard to a shoplifter. When officers arrived, management had detained Turner, who tried leaving the business with items she did not purchase, Blair said. Turner admitted to the theft of items totaling $46.75, Blair said. Turner was jailed.

—Frankie L. Tarver, 29, of Eleventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

Officers responded to a home on Eleventh Street in regard to a disturbance. When officers arrived, the victim stated that Tarver had flattened one of the tires of her vehicle. Offices located Tarver, who admitted to damaging the tire, Blair said. Tarver was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 47 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Tammy Nice, 50, of Miller Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a business for a theft complaint. The deputy found evidence that Nice removed items from the business, on more than one occasion, without paying for them, Anslum said. Nice was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 5.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.