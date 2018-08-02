Police: Two teens arrested on drug charges

Two 18-year-olds were booked into Morgan City jail on drug charges after police responded to a complaint of illegal drug activity at an apartment, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Kristi Dupuy, 18, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old.

—Kade M. Percle, 18, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old.

The Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division responded to an apartment complex on Roderick Street in regard to illegal drug activity. Officers located two individuals at one of the apartments who were identified as Dupuy and Percle. Two juveniles under the age of 17 were also present inside the home. Officers could smell an odor of marijuana emitting from the apartment, while speaking to the individuals, Blair said.

Dupuy gave officers consent to search the apartment, and they located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia along with a large number of pills identified as Xanax in Percle’s possession, Blair said. Dupuy and Percle were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Colby T. Nicholas, 18, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of remaining after being forbidden.

An officer observed an individual identified as Nicholas in the Brownell Homes Housing Authority area. Nicholas had previously been barred from all property of the Morgan City Housing Authority, Blair said.

Officers located Nicholas and arrested him. Nicholas was jailed.

—Christopher D. Woods, 26, of Eleventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Woods was located at a motel on La. 182 and placed under arrest for an active warrant he held for the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole. Woods was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 43 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Charles Preece, 29, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle without insurance. A deputy patrolling in the Berwick area located Preece outside of a closed business. The deputy learned of an active warrant for Preece’s arrest. Preece was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.