Police: Two men fought each other with metal objects

Two Morgan City men were charged with battery after fighting each other with metal objects, and one man required medical treatment, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Robert Folse, 23, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of second-degree battery.

—Deshawn Smith, 35, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery, resisting an officer and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a motel on Brashear Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, spoke with motel management and learned that Folse and Smith had gotten into a verbal altercation that later turned physical, Blair said. Both Folse and Smith began fighting each other with metal objects. Smith required medical treatment for his injuries. Both Folse and Smith were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Christoph Govaert, 48, of Zezate, Belgium, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lane usage.

An officer on La. 182 observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Govaert, appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Govaert registered 0.125 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Govaert was jailed.

—Wesley R. Bass, 21, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to pay fines. Bass was located on Federal Avenue and arrested on a city court warrant. Bass was jailed.

—Heather M. Rentrop, 29, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, no tail lights and possession of lamotrigine.

An officer on U.S. 90 observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver identified as Rentrop. Police found suspected marijuana and a pill identified as lamotrigine inside Rentrop’s vehicle, Blair said. Rentrop was jailed.

—Heather A. Spencer, 37, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear for trial. Spencer was located on La. 182 near David Drive and arrested on a city court warrant. Spencer was jailed.

—Linda S. Campbell, 57, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court. Campbell was located on Brashear Avenue and arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Campbell was jailed.

—Chad M. Hebert, 41, of South Bay Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with illuminating devices required and driving under suspension. Hebert was located on Victor II Boulevard and arrested on warrants. Hebert was jailed.

—Chris J. Boudreaux, 51, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace by using offensive language and resisting an officer.

Boudreaux was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop. Boudreaux began yelling profanities and causing a disturbance, Blair said. Boudreaux was asked to calm down several times but continued. Boudreaux was jailed.

—David Brown Jr., 30, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and remaining after being forbidden.

Officers responded to a home on Federal Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and Brown was identified by witnesses as causing the disturbance. Brown appeared intoxicated and had also been told not to return to the home, Blair said. Brown was jailed.

—Anthony Richardson, 57, of Lafayette, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lane usage.

An officer observed a vehicle on La. 182 swerving in and out of the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Richardson, appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Richardson registered 0.163 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Richardson was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 31 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Dustin Burch, 24, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of no seat belt and operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

A corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish jail made contact with Burch when he turned himself in on an active warrant for his arrest. Burch was booked into jail and then released on $1,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—George Cain Jr., 58, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Cain posted $1,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Christopher Adams, 37, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with simple battery. Adams was jailed on $352 bail.