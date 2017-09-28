Police: Two arrested on drug, gun charges

Two people were arrested on multiple drug and gun charges after Morgan City police conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on Onstead Street, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Dearius D. Kenner, 30, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tramadol, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

—Casey Chenevert, 20, of Elk Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute possession of tramadol with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Onstead Street with improper equipment, Blair said. A stop was initiated, and Chenevert was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Kenner was identified as an occupant.

Kenner and Chenevert were found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, tramadol, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Police also located a firearm with obliterated serial numbers. Investigators found evidence linking Kenner and Chenevert to the items located and that the illicit drugs were destined to be sold, Blair said. Officers located $1,588 in cash that was allegedly derived from drug transactions. Kenner and Chenevert were jailed.

Blair reported responding to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tonisheka M. Davis, 34, of Robin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay a probation fee, two counts of improper supervision of a minor by a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

During court proceedings, authorities determined that Davis allegedly improperly supervised her minor child and contributed to the child’s delinquency, Blair said. Davis also held an active warrant for her arrest through city court. Davis was jailed.

—Jerry L. Percle Jr., 49, of Tower Tank Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with entry on or remaining after being forbidden.

Percle was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from an Aug. 3 investigation when Percle allegedly went onto the property of a business in Morgan City after being barred from the property, Blair said. Percle had already left the premises, and, therefore, a warrant was prepared for his arrest. Percle was jailed.

—Kimberly R. Harris, 45, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for a sentence hearing.

Harris was located and arrested in the area of Federal Avenue on a warrant for the 16th Judicial District Court. Harris was jailed.

—Melissa L. Pool, 42, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with disturbing the peace by fistic encounters.

Pool was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a warrant. The warrant stems from a July 8 investigation when Pool was allegedly involved in a fist fight, Blair said. Warrants were prepared for her arrest. Pool was jailed.

—Anslemo Martinez, 46, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no driver’s license and following vehicles too closely.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 following another vehicle too closely. A stop was initiated, and Martinez was identified as the driver, Blair said. Martinez did not have a valid driver’s license. Martinez was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 50 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Tracy Mears, 49, of Johns Circle in Ragley, was arrested at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Amelia found that one of the drivers, Mears, had a suspended license, Hebert said. Mears was released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 1.

—Ronald Armond, 45, of Murial Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Thursday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jeremy Lodrigue, 45, of La. 663 in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to a call for service regarding a suspicious person and possible shoplifter at a store in Bayou Vista. During the investigation, deputies located Lodrigue and Armond at a hotel in Berwick.

Deputies received consent to search Lodrigue’s room and found two bags of methamphetamine, Xanax pills, a razor blade and a digital scale, Hebert said. Deputies collected evidence that the illegal drugs belonged to Lodrigue and Armond. They also found that Armond had identified himself by a false name, the sheriff said.

Lodrigue and Armond were jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Blair reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.