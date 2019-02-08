Police: Two arrested on drug charges; child found in home

Two people were arrested on drug charges in Morgan City after police searched an La. 182 home and also found a small child, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Roderick A. Hunter, 27, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Legend Drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and a warrant charging him with failure to pay a fine.

—Kearsten Richard, 19, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

The Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant at a home on La. 182. Upon entering the home, officers came into contact with individuals identified as Hunter, Richard and a small child.

During the investigation, officers located pills identified as Xanax that was packaged for sale. Also located in the home was suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pills identified as sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim, Blair said.

A warrant check revealed that Hunter had a warrant for his arrest through city court. Both Hunter and Richard were jailed. The child was released to a guardian.

Blair reported that officers responded to 46 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Jonathan J. Ruffin, 31, of James Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to pay fines. Ruffin was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Ruffin was jailed.

—Jolene Frye, 35, of Marin Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frye was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop in the area of Seventh Street. A warrant check was done on Frye, and police determined that she had an active warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Frye was jailed.

—Drevin M. Willis, 20, of Prairie Road in Franklin, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and stop sign and yield sign violation.

An officer observed a vehicle at the intersection of Fourth and Everett street fail to yield to oncoming traffic nearly causing a vehicle crash. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Willis, was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Willis was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 36 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Latasha Dousay, 22, of Patton Street in Franklin, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. Thursday on a charge of theft.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with business personnel who stated that a female had taken a cell phone out of a basket and had later dropped it in an area inside the business where it was located. The deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Dousay. Dousay was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Brontriaze Weber, 22, of West Admiral Drive in New Iberia, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

A corrections deputy working at St. Mary Parish jail made contact with Weber when he turned himself in on an active warrant for his arrest. Weber was arrested on the warrant and later released on $3,000 bail.

—James Batiste, 40, of Bass Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Thursday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy was stationary on U.S. 90 in the median in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle traveling west at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Batiste.

Through the stop, the deputy learned that Batiste’s driver’s license was suspended. Batiste was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Donna Reed, 47, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with store personnel who stated that Reed had attempted to leave the store with items for which she had not made payment, Smith said.

The deputy made contact with Reed and during the investigation, more items were found in her purse. Reed was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Vanessa M. Calais, 47, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Thursday on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Calais was released on her own recognizance.

—Dewey Lagrange, 49, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Bail was set at $357.

—Jacarvis Moore, 26, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Bail was set at $357.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Devin Legendre, 19, of Palm Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams. Legendre posted $2,000 bail.

—Jeremy Ledet, 46, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI second offense and speeding 62 mph in a 45 mph zone. Ledet posted $5,500 bail.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the area:

—Rebecca S. Concienne, 38, of LaJaunie Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to LaJaunie Court in connection with a wanted juvenile from another jurisdiction.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke to Concienne, and she denied having any knowledge of the whereabouts of the juvenile, Falcon said. Deputies requested and were granted consent to search for the juvenile. The juvenile was located under a bed, Falcon said.

During the search for the juvenile, deputies noted a strong smell of suspected marijuana. Narcotics agents requested consent to search, which Concienne refused, Falcon said. Agents secured a search warrant and conducted a search in which substantial quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine and assorted paraphernalia was recovered, Falcon said.

Concienne was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center where she remains pending a bail hearing.