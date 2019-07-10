Police: Two arrested after vehicle stopped with no plate

A 33-year-old man was arrested on several charges and warrants after Morgan City police saw a vehicle with no license plate, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release. A 25-year-old woman was also arrested with him and booked on a warrant.

—Vernon Robinson Jr., 33, of Chennault Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no license plate, driving under suspension, no insurance, no child restraint, a city court warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine for possession of synthetic cannabinoids, a city court warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment for driving under suspension, a city court warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine for possession of marijuana and a city court warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine for two counts of driving under suspension.

—Raven Piggott, 25, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear.

An officer in the area of La. 182 in Morgan City saw a vehicle leaving a business with no license plate. The officer stopped the vehicle and came into contact with Robinson. The officer learned that Robinson was driving with a suspended license. Robinson also could not produce valid insurance on the vehicle, Blair said.

The officer also noticed a small child in the rear of the vehicle that was not in a child seat, Blair said. Police also learned that Robinson had several warrants from city court. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Piggot who had a warrant through 16th Judicial District Court.

Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jeremy Aucoin, 32, of Tuts Street in Gibson, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana first offense less than 14 grams.

Officers were called to a La. 182 business after a complaint of illegal drug use in the parking lot. The officer located the vehicle after it left the parking lot and stopped the vehicle, Blair said. Police spoke with the occupants of the vehicle and located suspected marijuana. Aucoin admitted that the marijuana was his, Blair said. Aucoin was jailed.

—Eugene Leblanc, 24, of Ledoux Circle in Patterson, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday on a city court warrant charging him with contempt of court. LeBlanc was arrested at the police department on a warrant. LeBlanc was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 31 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Abriahn Baker, 22, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with theft by fraud.

A deputy made contact with Baker at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City and informed her of the warrant for her arrest. Baker was jailed with bail set at $500.

—Davontraye Jacoby Johnson, 24, of La. 182 in Berwick, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana 14 grams or less.

Johnson was transported from Morgan City jail to St. Mary Parish jail on a warrant for his arrest. No bail was set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.